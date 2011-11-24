* Botched German bond sale raised alarm in Europe
* U.S. crude stockpiles down sharply as refinery rates up
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Brent crude rose above
$107 on Thursday as potential strong winter fuel demand and
turmoil in the Middle East offset fears that a global economic
slowdown could hurt consumption.
Crude stockpiles in the United States fell more than
expected last week as refinery rates rose and crude imports
fell. A botched German bond sale on Wednesday raised alarm that
the crisis could hit even Europe's largest economy.
ICE January Brent futures rose 48 cents to $107.50 a
barrel by 0315 GMT. Brent is poised for a third year of gains
because of the political turmoil in the Middle East.
U.S. January crude, set for its second week of
decline, was up 3 cents to $96.20 a barrel. Trading volume is
expected to remain thin as the United States is closed for the
Thanksgiving holiday.
Tony Nunan, risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp, said winter and
the uncertainty in the Middle East would support the market in
the short term.
"OECD inventories are so low and we're running into winter,"
he said. "Seasonally December is the highest demand period."
U.S. crude inventories fell 6.22 million barrels last week,
against an expected increase of 500,000 barrels, data from the
U.S. Energy Information (EIA) showed.
Nunan expects Brent to average at $110-$113 a barrel while
maintaining a $7-$10 spread with U.S. crude.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R widened to
$11.28, from $10.85 at Wednesday's close.
Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday the WTI-Brent crude oil
spread was likely to widen in the near term following a rapid
unwinding in recent weeks, but the reversal of the Seaway
pipeline would see it narrow again by the end of 2012.
EURO ZONE
The ongoing debt crisis in the euro zone combined with
weaker economic data from China and the United States increased
worries that global growth could slow and reduce fuel demand.
A majority of twenty prominent economists polled by Reuters
also predicted that the euro zone was unlikely to survive the
crisis in its current form, with some envisaging a "core" group
that would exclude Greece.
Weaker Chinese factory output worried investors while U.S.
consumer spending growth slowed in October and business capital
investment plans were weak, raising questions about expectations
for solid economic performance in the fourth quarter.
In the Middle East, street clashes flared in Cairo again on
Wednesday while an eight-month revolt in Syria dragged on.
"The big issue is, of course, Iran," added Mitsubishi's
Nunan. "It's slow moving but sanctions are ratcheting up and
it's a question of whether Israel can wait."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on
Wednesday for stronger sanctions on Iran than those imposed this
week by the United States, Britain and Canada to try to curb its
nuclear ambitions.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Miral Fahmy)