* France calls for sanctions on Iran oil exports
* European Commission to propose common euro zone bond
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Brent crude held steady
above $107 on Friday as nagging concerns about a euro zone debt
crisis contagion offset threats to supply emerging from France's
call for sanctions on Iran's oil exports.
France on Thursday backtracked on comments it had made
earlier in the day suggesting it could impose a unilateral ban
on Iranian crude oil imports, but it pushed hard to convince
allies to impose such sanctions. Other Western governments are
concerned that such moves could hurt the world economy as well
as Tehran.
The euro zone's persistent debt problems are pushing
policymakers to consider issuing a common bond underwritten by
all members of the currency bloc as borrowing costs surged.
Brent crude oil futures fell 7 cents to $107.71 a
barrel by 0339 GMT after earlier hitting a low of $107.33. The
contract is expected to close little changed this week, after
declining more than 6 percent last week.
U.S. crude is set for a second week of decline. The
January contract rose 25 cents to $96.42 a barrel.
"The European situation is still uncertain," said Tetsu
Emori, a commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments in
Tokyo. "The crisis is still ongoing and what happened in Germany
has made investors quite nervous."
The euro fell on Friday to a fresh seven-week low against
the U.S. dollar, carrying over weakness triggered by the
comments of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said on
Thursday still does not think common euro zone bonds are
necessary.
A weak debt sale in Berlin this week fanned fears the debt
crisis was starting to threaten Europe's biggest economy.
Oil is priced in dollars and it tends to weaken when the
greenback strengthens and becomes less affordable for holders of
other currencies, prompting investor risk aversion.
France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop bickering
openly over whether the European Central Bank should do more to
rescue the euro zone, while expressing their backing for Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti in his task of overcoming the
country's massive debt burden.
MIDEAST UNREST
Turmoil in the Middle East, and winter demand, gave oil more
resilience than other commodities.
France's call for sanctions on Iranian oil exports, and any
potential military action, may cut supply from OPEC's second
largest producer and disrupt oil trade at the Strait of Hormuz,
the world's most important oil transit channel.
"Escalation of rhetoric towards Iran's nuclear programme has
supported oil prices in recent weeks, competing with the gloomy
economic headlines as the main driver of oil prices," Gordon
Kwan, head of oil research at Mirae Assets Securities in Hong
Kong said in a research note.
While France's push for a European oil embargo on Iran could
raise the geopolitical premium on oil prices in the coming
months, the proposal could face resistance from other EU members
Italy and Spain, the two largest buyers of Iranian crude in the
region, Kwan said.
"Potential military confrontations against Iran should help
Brent oil price maintain a $10-$15 a barrel premium over the WTI
oil price during 2012," he said.
Brent's premium against West Texas Intermediate crude
CL-LCO1=R has narrowed to $11.29 a barrel from $17.75 a month
ago.
Plans to reverse the Seaway pipeline in the United States
that will reduce a glut at delivery point Cushing, Oklahoma,
have pushed WTI prices higher while a ramp-up of output at Libya
has capped gains in Brent.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Miral Fahmy)