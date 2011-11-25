* France calls for sanctions on Iran oil exports
* U.S. crude headed for second straight weekly drop
(Updates prices)
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Brent crude edged down
on Friday on nagging concerns about a euro zone debt crisis
contagion, but prices held above $107 due to threats to supply
emerging from France's call for sanctions on Iran's oil exports.
A slip by a French government official, mistakenly
suggesting Paris was about to unilaterally ban Iranian oil
imports, has raised expectations that European Union countries
could consider a boycott of Iran's oil sales to step up the
pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
But any gain in oil prices from Iran supply fears was curbed
by the euro zone's persistent debt problems that are pushing
policymakers to consider issuing a common bond underwritten by
all members of the currency bloc -- a move Germany opposes.
"The European situation is still uncertain," said Tetsu
Emori, a commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments in
Tokyo. "The crisis is still ongoing and what happened in Germany
has made investors quite nervous."
A weak debt sale in Berlin this week fanned fears the debt
crisis was starting to threaten Europe's biggest economy.
Brent crude oil futures fell 42 cents to $107.36 a
barrel by 0729 GMT after earlier hitting a low of $107.30. The
contract is expected to close little changed this week, after
declining more than 6 percent last week.
U.S. crude is set for a second week of decline. The
January contract fell 3 cents to $96.14 a barrel.
The euro fell on Friday to a fresh seven-week low against
the U.S. dollar, carrying over weakness triggered by the
comments of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said on
Thursday she still does not think common euro zone bonds are
necessary.
Oil is priced in dollars and it tends to weaken when the
greenback strengthens and becomes less affordable for holders of
other currencies.
MIDEAST UNREST
Turmoil in the Middle East, and winter demand, gave oil more
resilience than other commodities.
France's call for sanctions on Iranian oil exports, and any
potential military action, may cut supply from OPEC's second
largest producer and disrupt oil trade at the Strait of Hormuz,
the world's most important oil transit channel.
"Escalation of rhetoric towards Iran's nuclear programme has
supported oil prices in recent weeks, competing with the gloomy
economic headlines as the main driver of oil prices," Gordon
Kwan, head of oil research at Mirae Assets Securities in Hong
Kong said in a research note.
While France's push for a European oil embargo on Iran could
raise the geopolitical premium on oil prices in the coming
months, the proposal could face resistance from other EU members
Italy and Spain, the two largest buyers of Iranian crude in the
region, Kwan said.
Other Western governments are concerned that such moves
could hurt the world economy as well as Tehran.
High oil price could "strangle" efforts to get the global
economy back on its feet and may also hamper Asia's ability to
help the West exit its crisis, the International Energy Agency's
chief economist said on Thursday.
"Potential military confrontations against Iran should help
Brent oil price maintain a $10-$15 a barrel premium over the WTI
oil price during 2012," Mirae's Kwan said.
Brent's premium against West Texas Intermediate crude
CL-LCO1=R has narrowed to $11.22 a barrel from $17.75 a month
ago.
Plans to reverse the Seaway pipeline in the United States
that will reduce a glut at delivery point Cushing, Oklahoma,
have pushed WTI prices higher while a ramp-up of output at Libya
has capped gains in Brent.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)