* Dollar rises to seven-week high against euro
* Eurozone sanctions on Iran oil exports loom
* Tension, winter in Middle East supports
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, Nov 25 Oil prices fell on Friday
as worries about Europe's debt crisis helped send the dollar to
fresh highs against the euro, weighing against fears of European
sanctions on Iranian crude oil.
European leaders remained at loggerheads over the region's
debt crisis, as Germany's resolute opposition to a joint euro
zone bond continued.
"There are talks and talks, but nothing happens," said
Thorbjørn Bak Jensen, an analyst at A/S Global Risk Management
Ltd.
Brent crude oil futures fell 66 cents to $107.12 a
barrel by 0926 GMT. U.S. crude was 38 cents lower at
$95.79 a barrel around the same time.
Oil, along with other dollar-denominated commodities, tends
to be negatively correlated with the dollar as it becomes more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
The dollar was trading at a seven-week high against the euro
and was 0.4 percent up against a basket of currencies early in
the session.
Bak Jensen said Europe's economic indicators pointed to the
region's declining health, while hopes were pinned on the U.S.
where economic data appeared to reflect a marked improvement in
growth.
A disastrous debt sale in Berlin this week has helped
compound worries about European growth, and was seen to indicate
that Europe's biggest economy was not immune to the spreading
debt crisis after all.
"The European situation is still uncertain," said Tetsu
Emori, a commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments in
Tokyo. "The crisis is still ongoing and what happened in Germany
has made investors quite nervous."
IRAN BAN
European sanctions on imports of crude oil from Iran
appeared more likely after a slip by a French government
official mistakenly suggested Paris was about to unilaterally
ban Iranian crude.
Iran is OPEC's second-largest oil producer and Italy, Spain
and Greece rely on Iran for around 13 percent of their crude oil
needs, according to U.S. government data .
Italy's oil industry body said sanctions prohibiting imports
of crude oil from Iran were seen to be inevitable and would come
at a cost to the region's oil companies.
Turmoil in the Middle East and winter demand has supported
oil above other commodities.
Potential military action involving Iran could disrupt oil
trade at the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil
transit channel, as well as cutting off supply from the OPEC
producer to the West.
"Escalation of rhetoric towards Iran's nuclear programme has
supported oil prices in recent weeks, competing with the gloomy
economic headlines as the main driver of oil prices," Gordon
Kwan, head of oil research at Mirae Assets Securities in Hong
Kong said in a research note.
While France's push for a European oil embargo on Iran could
raise the geopolitical premium on oil prices in the coming
months, the proposal could face resistance from other EU
members.
Other Western governments are concerned that such moves
could hurt the world economy as well as Tehran.
High oil prices could "strangle" efforts to get the global
economy back on its feet and may also hamper Asia's ability to
help the West exit its crisis, the International Energy Agency's
Chief Economist Fatih Birol said on Thursday.
