LONDON, Nov 29 Oil touched $111 a barrel on Tuesday after a supportive consumer confidence report from the United States and a successful Italian bond auction and as Iranian protesters stormed the British embassy in Tehran.

Brent crude futures jumped to $111 a barrel, up $2 before slipping to last trade up $1.91 at $110.91 by 1515 GMT. U.S. crude was up $1.41 to $99.62 a barrel.

Both contracts were supported by a rebound in U.S. consumer confidence data in November and protests in Iran, where the British Embassy was overrun.

"The situation has ratcheted up on the UK Embassy storming," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York. "The situation has been growing more tense and this is certainly an agent provocateur with stakes as high as they can be in terms of global oil supplies."

The market had also rallied after Italy managed to raise 7.5 billion euros, close to the top of the targeted 5 billion to 8 billion range in its bond auction.

"This is helping to restore a bit of confidence," said Simon Wardell, oil analyst at IHS Global Insight.

IRANIAN PROTESTS

But it was Iran that was in the spotlight as U.S. traders got to their desks, with Iranian protesters hurling petrol bombs and burning the British flag during a rally to protest against sanctions imposed by Britain.

The UK government has banned all British financial institutions from doing business with their Iranian counterparts, including the Central Bank of Iran, as part of a new wave of sanctions by Western countries.

Paris has argued Europe should ban Iranian oil as part of Western steps to ratchet up pressure on the country, following a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency that suggested Iran had worked on designing an atom bomb.

"We might get a leg up again if there is any traction with this oil embargo on Iran," said Rob Montefusco, a trader at Sucden Financial in London. "That would certainly get us going. OPEC would have to produce at full pelt."

OPEC oil output has risen in November to the highest since October 2008 due to increased supplies from Angola and a further recovery in Libya's production, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday.

The prospect of an embargo is making countries such as Greece, among those that would be most impacted, unhappy.

Crude oil inventories and refined products remain tight in both Europe and the United States.

"We get U.S. inventory data later today and tomorrow which may show a further decline in product stocks and could lend support to crude oil prices. Brent will stay range-bound at $105-$110 a barrel," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

The market is also eyeing a meeting of eurozone finance ministers to be held in Brussels from 1600 GMT.

The meeting brings together ministers from the 17 eurozone members to agree the details of leveraging the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) so it can help Italy or Spain should they need aid.

Data showed eurozone economic sentiment had fallen more than expected in November, as business managers turned more pessimistic across almost all sectors of the economy, particularly in France and the Netherlands.

But Christopher Bellew, a trader at Jefferies Bache in London, said bad economic news had been priced in, so the oil price was unlikely to be greatly impacted by anything negative coming out of the finance ministers' meeting.

"People's expectations for demand growth in the eurozone are pretty minimal so I doubt that will affect it," he said.

(Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore and Robert Gibbons in New York; editing by James Jukwey)