By Ikuko Kurahone

LONDON, Dec 1 Brent crude pared losses on Thursday helped by better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data, while Goldman Sachs warned of a possible sharp drop in demand on increasing signs of economic slowdown in Europe.

Concerns over an immediate loss of Iranian crude eased as European Union foreign ministers, while agreeing on the need for new sanctions against Iran, fell short of immediate action that could have included a ban on imports of its oil.

Brent crude dipped by 7 cents to $110.45 a barrel by 1531 GMT, having started December on a weaker tone.

U.S. crude bounced to $100.89 a barrel, up 53 cents, after the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in November to its strongest level since June.

"The ISM came in better than expected, and extends the recent string of positive surprises in US activity indicators like the Chicago Fed survey, providing support to crude prices," said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

But he said any gain in oil prices may be capped by the jobs data released earlier on Thursday.

U.S. government data showed that jobless benefit claims rose last week to their highest level since late October.

Brent had fallen more than $1 in choppy trading earlier.

"We continue to view the crude oil market as navigating between the currently tight physical oil markets and the threat that the European debt crisis could trigger a global economic recession in the near future, which would lead to a sharp drop in oil demand," Goldman Sachs analysts led by David Greely said in a research note.

The note from the biggest Wall Street bank came despite a surprise joint announcement from top central banks on Wednesday aimed at preventing a credit crunch among banks in Europe that are struggling with the region's debt crisis.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.

Oil demand concerns have also been raised by signs of economic slowdown in China, the world's second largest energy consumer after the United States.

China's HSBC Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to a 32-month low in November at 47.7, suggesting Chinese factory activity had shrunk in the face of softening demand both at home and abroad.

IRAN TENSIONS

European Union governments agreed on Thursday to examine sanctions against Iran's energy sector as part of a broad push to increase financial pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

The European oil sector has been concerned about the impact of yet another loss of crude oil supply following a ban on Syrian crude if new sanctions included an embargo on Iranian oil.

The price gap between Brent and U.S. crude, often referred to as the Brent-WTI spread CL-LCO1=R, narrowed to $9.03 a barrel for discounts for U.S. crude on Thursday compared with a near $28 discount on U.S. crude in October, the widest spread ever, according to Reuters data.

Brent crude rose by 96 cents in November while U.S. crude gained $7.17, or 7.7 percent, extending gains to two straight months.

Marco Dunand, chief executive of Mercuria Energy Trading, told Reuters in an interview that a Brent premium of $5 to $10 was more likely: "I think the spread will eventually settle around that level." (Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)