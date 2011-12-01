(Adds missing words in headline, no change to text)
* Goldman: Europe debt crisis could trigger global recession
* EU examine further Iran sanctions, no decision yet
* U.S. crude dips on jobless claim, Brent/WTI spread below
$10
By Ikuko Kurahone
LONDON, Dec 1 Brent crude pared losses on
Thursday helped by better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data,
while Goldman Sachs warned of a possible sharp drop in
demand on increasing signs of economic slowdown in Europe.
Concerns over an immediate loss of Iranian crude eased as
European Union foreign ministers, while agreeing on the need for
new sanctions against Iran, fell short of immediate action that
could have included a ban on imports of its oil.
Brent crude dipped by 7 cents to $110.45 a barrel by
1531 GMT, having started December on a weaker tone.
U.S. crude bounced to $100.89 a barrel, up 53 cents, after
the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed the pace of
growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in November to
its strongest level since June.
"The ISM came in better than expected, and extends the
recent string of positive surprises in US activity indicators
like the Chicago Fed survey, providing support to crude prices,"
said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at
BNP Paribas.
But he said any gain in oil prices may be capped by the jobs
data released earlier on Thursday.
U.S. government data showed that jobless benefit claims rose
last week to their highest level since late
October.
Brent had fallen more than $1 in choppy trading earlier.
"We continue to view the crude oil market as navigating
between the currently tight physical oil markets and the threat
that the European debt crisis could trigger a global economic
recession in the near future, which would lead to a sharp drop
in oil demand," Goldman Sachs analysts led by David Greely said
in a research note.
The note from the biggest Wall Street bank came despite a
surprise joint announcement from top central banks on Wednesday
aimed at preventing a credit crunch among banks in Europe that
are struggling with the region's debt crisis.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and central
banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they would
lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines by 50 basis points
from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral swaps to provide liquidity
for other currencies.
Oil demand concerns have also been raised by signs of
economic slowdown in China, the world's second largest energy
consumer after the United States.
China's HSBC Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell
to a 32-month low in November at 47.7, suggesting Chinese
factory activity had shrunk in the face of softening demand both
at home and abroad.
IRAN TENSIONS
European Union governments agreed on Thursday to examine
sanctions against Iran's energy sector as part of a broad push
to increase financial pressure on Tehran over its nuclear
programme.
The European oil sector has been concerned about the impact
of yet another loss of crude oil supply following a ban on
Syrian crude if new sanctions included an embargo on Iranian
oil.
The price gap between Brent and U.S. crude, often referred
to as the Brent-WTI spread CL-LCO1=R, narrowed to $9.03 a
barrel for discounts for U.S. crude on Thursday compared with a
near $28 discount on U.S. crude in October, the widest spread
ever, according to Reuters data.
Brent crude rose by 96 cents in November while U.S. crude
gained $7.17, or 7.7 percent, extending gains to two straight
months.
Marco Dunand, chief executive of Mercuria Energy Trading,
told Reuters in an interview that a Brent premium of $5 to $10
was more likely: "I think the spread will eventually settle
around that level."
(Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng in Singapore; editing by
Jason Neely)