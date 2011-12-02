* Brent rises to as much as $109.95; U.S. oil hits $100.76
* Euro zone debt crisis continues to weigh on prices
* Market eyeing key U.S. jobs report, Iran supply risk
* Coming Up: U.S. November non-farm payrolls data
(Updates prices)
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Dec 2 Brent crude rose above
$109 on Friday on fresh evidence of a sustained recovery in the
United States, the world's top oil consumer, but gains were
capped by lingering concerns the euro zone debt crisis could
trigger a global recession.
Prices were further supported by the risk of a supply
disruption by Iran, after the EU and U.S. tightened their
sanctions against Tehran on Thursday in response to mounting
concerns over the OPEC producer's nuclear work.
Brent crude rose 96 cents to $109.95 a barrel by
0759 GMT, after settling down $1.53 at $108.99 on Thursday. U.S.
crude climbed 52 cents to $100.72 a barrel.
For the week, Brent is headed for a more than 2 percent
gain, its biggest in four weeks, while U.S. crude is poised for
a rise of 4.2 percent, after two straight weeks of losses.
"Data out of the U.S. has been strong and that has helped
support oil prices. The market wants to move higher, but is
reluctant to, unless it sees a clear resolution to the euro zone
crisis," said Victor Say, a market analyst at Informa Global
Markets in Singapore.
U.S. manufacturing activity rose to its highest in five
months, while recent data on consumer spending and
private-sector job creation were also positive.
Market participants will be watching a key jobs report due
out on Friday for further signs that U.S economic growth is
accelerating.
A Reuters poll forecast that U.S. jobs rose 122,000 last
month with the unemployment rate holding at 9.0 percent. For a
preview, see
The U.S. data contrasted with reports showing that a slowing
factory sector in China, the no. 2 oil consumer, dragged down
global manufacturing activity last month.
In Europe, where sovereign debt problems have weighed on oil
prices for months, the European Central Bank signalled on
Thursday it stood ready to act more aggressively to fight the
region's crisis if political leaders agree next week on much
tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro
zone.
Technical charts show Brent oil will fall to $106.62 per
barrel, while U.S. crude will face resistance at $101.52, a
break above which will trigger a further gain to $102.88,
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
IRAN SUPPLY RISK
The prospect of a supply disruption from Iran remained in
focus, with experts saying global crude prices could rise if the
European Union bans oil from the world's fifth largest exporter.
While sanctions alone are unlikely to result in crude
shipments by OPEC's second largest exporter being disrupted,
analysts said the threat of such actions could lead Iran to stop
exports pre-emptively.
"The political process (to impose sanctions) will take time,
but if Iran sees a loss of income as inevitable, there is a
greater risk that it takes what limited political and economic
capital it has to the negotiating table by invoking a
pre-emptive export ban," analysts at JP Morgan said in a report.
While such a move was likely to trigger the release of
strategic reserves, the initial market shock could boost prices
by $20 to $30 a barrel, the report added.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)