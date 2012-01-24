* Iran accuses Europe of waging "psychological warfare"
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Brent crude held above
$110 on Tuesday on supply concerns as some Iranians renewed
their threat to block Arab oil from leaving the Gulf, while
fears over demand growth stemming from protracted negotiations
over Greece's debt capped any gains.
President Barack Obama said the United States would impose
more sanctions after the European Union agreed to ban imports of
Iranian crude from July. Participants worry that halting
purchases may further stoke tensions with the Islamic Republic,
boosting prices and hurting a fragile global economy.
Front-month Brent crude rose 6 cents to $110.64 a
barrel by 0215 GMT, gaining for a second day. U.S. crude
fell 5 cents to $99.53, closing above the 50-day moving average
of $99.13 and touching an intraday high of $100.24.
"Markets are grappling with demand side issues and supply
side concerns, and this will keep oil prices trending higher
gradually, in a very narrow range," said Natalie Robertson, an
analyst at ANZ.
"Higher prices run the risk of derailing the nascent
recovery we are seeing in the United States."
Escalating tensions in the Middle East have added a $5-$10
risk premium on oil prices, Robertson said.
Iran accused Europeans of waging "psychological warfare"
after the Union announced the embargo.
Some Iranians also renewed threats of blocking the Strait of
Hormuz and warned they might strike U.S. targets worldwide if
Washington used force to break any Iranian blockade of the
strategically vital shipping route.
Responding to European sanctions, a member of Iran's
influential Assembly of Experts, Ali Fallahian, said Tehran
should respond to the plan by stopping sales to the bloc
immediately. That would deny the Europeans time to arrange
alternative supplies and damage their economies with higher oil
prices, the former intelligence minister said.
"With the diplomatic process continuing to be emphasized, we
continue to see the highest short term risk revolving around a
pre-emptive sales embargo by Iran in response to tighter
sanctions," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report.
EUROPE
Working against this growing fear over supply is worry about
demand as European policymakers struggle to come up with a plan
to save Greece from a default that may hurt the region and the
global economy.
Euro zone finance ministers on Monday rejected as
insufficient an offer made by private bondholders to help
restructure Greece's debts, sending negotiators back to the
drawing board and raising the threat of a default.
The aim of the restructuring is to reduce Greece's debts by
around 100 billion euros, cutting them from 160 percent of GDP
to 120 percent by 2020, a level EU and IMF officials think will
be more manageable for the economy.
"The general expectation that there will be agreement on
rescheduling of Greece's debt removes an immediate trigger for
the Eurozone crisis," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets, said in a report. "However, the majority of analysts
are struggling to see how the current rescheduling can represent
a long term solution."
Participants are awaiting manufacturing PMI data due later
in the day from some of Europe's top economies France and
Germany to get a sense of the region's economic outlook.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Kim Coghill)