* Asian shares rise as focus shifts to FOMC from Greece

* U.S. crude stocks show steep build as imports jump -API

* Brent crude eyes $107.34/bbl -technicals

* Coming Up: FOMC rate decision Dec; 1730 GMT

By Manash Goswami

SINGAPORE, Jan 25 Brent crude held above $110 on Wednesday on supply concerns as Iran renewed a threat to close the vital Strait of Hormuz while the demand growth outlook looks set to improve with positive economic indicators from Europe and the United States.

The euro zone's top power houses France and Germany posted growth in manufacturing in months, suggesting the debt crisis in the region has not derailed the economy.

Across the Atlantic, the world's top oil consumer, the United States, may show GDP expanded at the fastest pace in nearly two years in the fourth quarter.

Front-month Brent crude rose 42 cents to $110.45 a barrel by 0237 GMT, recouping most of the previous session's losses. U.S. crude gained 30 cents to $99.25, after settling below the 50-day moving average of $99.19.

"We are looking at a relatively healthy demand scenario, and yesterday's manufacturing data encapsulated that scenario," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "On the other side of the coin, we see a tightly supplied market with limited spare capacity."

The U.S. economy appears to have shaken off the gloom and economists estimate gross domestic product grew at a 3.0 percent annual pace in the October-December period, according to a median Reuters poll.

While the demand outlook improves, investors are worried about supplies with Iranian politicians repeating a threat to close the vital sea link if the West succeeds in preventing Tehran from exporting crude.

SUPPLY, DEMAND OUTLOOK

Apart from Iran, markets are also supported by supply concerns from Africa after South Sudan blamed an air strike on a refugee camp on Sudan. The blame followed South Sudan accusing its former civil war foe of seizing $815 million worth of crude.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan in July under a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war, but the two countries have remained at loggerheads over issues including oil, debt and fighting along the poorly drawn border.

"Ultimately, this is about the sharing of economic rent from a resource-in a diversified economy this would be a minor issue, but in Sudan and South Sudan it is of vital national economic importance," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report.

"It would be a surprise if it did not take a considerable time to reach a stable, long-term agreement."

Yet, against a backdrop of an improving demand outlook and concerns over supply, worries about Europe capped the gains.

A debt crisis at Greece is raging on, threatening to rip the European Union apart. Plans for restructuring of Greece's debt have been sent back to the drawing board, raising the chances of a messy default.

"Greece is the word across the globe at the moment with no indication that they will be in a position to meet its March 20 bond payment obligations," said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress said.

Prices were also capped by industry data showing U.S. crude stockpiles rose unexpectedly due to a jump in imports.

U.S. crude stockpiles rose 7.3 million barrels in the week to Jan. 20, well over analysts' expectations for a build of 800,000 barrels. The increase came as imports shot up 575,000 barrels per day to 8.47 million bpd. (Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Sugita Katyal)