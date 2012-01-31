* Washington eyes more sanctions on Iran

* South Sudan oil production shut

* Greece says on track for debt swap deal soon

* Automated computer system triggers Brent surge

* Stock markets rise, dollar eases (Updates prices)

By Christopher Johnson

LONDON, Jan 31 Oil prices climbed on Tuesday on supply worries together with hopes that a Greek debt deal and European budget agreement would help support stronger global economic growth and lead to higher fuel demand.

Investors were worried about oil supplies from OPEC's second-largest producer, Iran, as the United States considered more sanctions, on top of a European embargo on Iranian oil, to step up pressure on Tehran to halt its nuclear programme.

South Sudan's decision to stop production in a transit fee row with former civil war foe Sudan added to the supply worries.

Crude oil futures saw volatile trade with North Sea Brent crude for March at one point jumping as much as $3.15 to a high of $113.90 before easing back to trade around $112.20 by 1511 GMT, on course for a rise of more than 4 percent in January.

U.S. March crude jumped $1.91 to a high of $101.29, before slipping back to trade around $100.44.

"Prices are moving upwards with general sentiment as stock markets strengthen and as the dollar eases," said Carsten Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"Supply worries are preventing a price drop, despite the fact that markets are oversupplied. As long as these supply risks remain in play, prices are unlikely to drop much below where they are now, and Brent should not stray too far from $110," Fritsch added.

Brokers said high volatility was caused by computer-driven trading. A surge in volume had occurred as the Brent market went through a key buying level identified by one automated system.

"A big stop position was triggered," said one trader. "Just below 3,000 lots traded during that minute. No conspiracy ... just people sometime make expensive mistakes."

The oil market also gained support from across-the-board rises in stock markets after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes a deal would be reached this week to avoid a potentially chaotic debt default.

Luxembourg's Finance Minister Luc Frieden said Greece and its private creditors were close to a debt restructuring deal.

The dollar fell 0.3 percent against a basket of major currencies, remaining under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve said last week it was likely to keep interest rates near zero at least until late 2014.

Dollar-denominated oil becomes cheaper to holders of other currencies when the greenback weakens.

Lawmakers on the U.S. Senate Banking Committee plan to vote on a new round of sanctions targeting Iran's energy sector. The package comes on the heels of new banking sanctions that the Obama administration is only beginning to implement as well as tough new embargos by European nations.

"Iran will make sure we see more upside than downside," said Jeremy Friesen, a commodity strategist at Societe Generale.

South Sudan kept oil production shut even as Sudan released four tankers loaded with South Sudanese oil to try to defuse a row over export transit fees.

Analysts are expecting a second straight weekly rise in U.S. crude oil inventories on more imports, a preliminary Reuters poll showed. (Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by William Hardy)