By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 Brent crude rose above
$111 a barrel on Wednesday, gaining for a second straight
session on fears that tensions between Iran and the West may
escalate with U.S. lawmakers mulling more sanctions on Tehran,
while promising China data also supported sentiment.
Leading U.S. lawmakers are considering adding measures to a
new package of sanctions that would single out Iran's national
oil and shipping companies and restrict its ability to tap into
electronic banking services.
Brent crude rose 44 cents to $111.42 a barrel by
0435 GMT. U.S. crude gained 20 cents to $98.68 a barrel.
Oil is expected to stay rangebound this week as bullish and
bearish factors tug the markets at both ends, analysts say.
"There's the positive factor of supply worries from Iran and
South Sudan while on the other side, we have a bearish factor
from a weaker economy in Europe that will reduce oil demand,"
Ken Hasegawa, a commodity sales manager at Newedge Japan, said.
The United States imposed the harshest sanctions so far on
Iran when President Barack Obama on Dec. 31 signed into law new
sanctions on transactions involving Iran's central bank while
the European Union last week imposed a ban on the import,
purchase or transport of Iranian oil.
Iran is feeling the bite from economic sanctions imposed
over its nuclear program, which is capable of producing a weapon
although Iranian leaders have not yet decided to do so, top U.S.
intelligence chiefs told Congress.
Besides Iran, a dispute between Sudan and South Sudan on oil
transit fees dragged on, adding to supply concerns. The newly
independent South Sudan has shut its production estimated at
350,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Hasegawa sees support for Brent crude at $110 per barrel
with gains capped at $112.50, and expects U.S. crude to stay
between $98 and $103 per barrel this week.
GLOBAL ECONOMY EYED
Oil prices were also boosted by China's official Purchasing
Managers' Index that showed the manufacturing sector expanded
modestly in January, with the index reading inching up to 50.5
from 50.3 in December, above a 49.5 reading forecast.
But the Finance Minister warned that the country -- the
world's top energy consumer -- faces downward risks in 2012, as
the weakening external demand add more difficulties to the
growth of the country's export sector.
Worries about the euro zone debt crisis and slowing growth
in the United States continue to weigh on investors sentiment.
Near-bankrupt Greece must make "difficult" decisions in the
coming days to clinch a debt swap agreement and a 130 billion
euro bailout package needed to avoid an unruly default, the
government said on Tuesday.
In the United States, data showed home prices dropped more
than expected in November, while consumer confidence soured in
January.
The market is also eyeing U.S. oil stocks data scheduled to
be released later on Wednesday for clues on demand from the
world's largest oil consumer.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels last
week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a
report late on Tuesday, close to analysts' expectations of a 2.4
million barrels build in a Reuters poll.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)