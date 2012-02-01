* U.S. crude stocks rise more than expected-EIA
* U.S. lawmakers to vote on more sanctions on Iran
* China manufacturing improves slightly in January
By Simon Falush and Alex Lawler
LONDON, Feb 1 Oil rose above $112 a barrel
on Wednesday as firm Chinese economic data and tension between
Iran and the West lent support, although a larger-than-expected
rise in U.S. crude stocks limited gains.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose by a more-than-forecast 4.18
million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information
Administration report released at 1530 GMT. Gasoline stocks also
posted a larger-than-expected increase.
Brent crude was up $1.31 at $112.29 by 1626 GMT,
down from an intra-day high of $112.82. U.S. crude was up
13 cents at $98.61.
"Overall inventories are back on the rise, which should be
bearish," said Kyle Cooper, managing director of research at IAF
Advisors in Houston.
The market was supported earlier in the session by positive
data on the Chinese economy.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index showed the
manufacturing sector in the world's largest energy consumer
expanded modestly in January, with the index reading inching up
to 50.5 from 50.3 in December.
Concern about Iranian oil supplies is also
supporting prices. The European Union has raised pressure on
Iran over its nuclear programme by banning Iranian oil from July
1. Tehran has said it may cut off supplies to some unspecified
countries.
In the United States, where a tough new set of banking
sanctions became law on Dec. 31, lawmakers are considering
adding measures that would single out Iran's national oil and
shipping companies and restrict its ability to tap into
electronic banking services.
Below-average temperatures in Europe have put upward
pressure on oil products such as heating oil, which has fed into
stronger crude prices.
Still, worries about the euro zone debt crisis continue to
weigh on investor sentiment.
Euro zone manufacturing activity declined for a sixth month
in January as a slight upturn in Germany failed to offset a
prolonged contraction in the bloc's smaller economies, a survey
showed on Wednesday.
The EIA oil supply report contrasted with that of the
industry funded American Petroleum Institute, which said on
Tuesday crude oil inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels last
week.
