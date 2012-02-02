* Factory output rise in the U.S., China, Germany
* U.S. crude stocks jump more than expected - EIA
* Investors eye U.S. labour data due Thursday, Friday
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 Brent crude rose toward
$112 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains for a third day on
persistent worries over supply from Iran, while upbeat global
manufacturing data also boosted appetite for riskier assets.
Factory activity rose in the United States, China and
Germany -- world's three manufacturing superpowers -- in
January, raising hopes the global economy will not be dragged
down by the euro zone debt crisis and pushing up Asian shares as
well as the euro.
ICE Brent crude for March rose 33 cents to $111.89 a
barrel by 0407 GMT and U.S. crude was at $97.58, down 3
cents.
"We've got a bullish bias and the Chinese PMI data was
supportive of that," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
Barrattsbulletin.com.
"The world was expecting a bigger fallout in China and India
from the euro zone crisis. It's still a big concern but the
market wants to focus on the good story."
Asian shares were up and the euro rose against the greenback
on easing concerns over global growth. A weaker greenback makes
dollar-denominated oil more affordable for holders of other
currencies.
Yet, even as China defied expectations that its factory
output would contract in January and German output improved for
the first time in four months, the data released on Wednesday
showed new signs of the threats from Europe's troubles.
New export orders fell in China, and manufacturing in France
and several other European nations contracted. Investors are now
eyeing employment data due from the United States for cues on
the country's economic health.
IRAN SUPPLY WORRIES
U.S. lawmakers are considering a bid to force President
Barack Obama's administration to blacklist Iran's President
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, in an effort to thwart Tehran's nuclear
capabilities.
The fresh penalties would build on a new oil embargo by
Europe and sanctions by the United States that seek to shut down
Iran's main clearinghouse for oil revenues, the Iranian central
bank.
"It is a stalemate that will continue to squeeze
Iran," Barratt said. "It's against everyone's interest to have a
conflict as they don't want to see crude at $140-$150."
The U.S. sanctions have put top crude buyers in Asia in a
quandary. South Korea and Japan, heavily dependent on imports,
will seek clarification from Washington on how much oil they can
buy from Iran under the new law.
U.S. crude prices came under pressure on Wednesday after
crude inventories jumped more than 4 million barrels last week,
against an expected build of 2.4 million barrels. Gasoline
demand fell to an 11-year low.
"The data confirmed expectations that abundant supplies and
the abnormally warm winter have had a negative impact on
demand," ANZ analysts led by Mark Pervan wrote in a note.
A steep 1.5-million-barrel increase at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's
oil futures contract, contributed to a jump in Brent's premium
against West Texas Intermediate crude, analysts said.
The WTI/Brent spread CL-LCO1=R was at $14.32 on Thursday,
after rising to its highest since Nov. 15 in the previous
session.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)