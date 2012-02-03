* Panetta believes Israel may strike Iran -reports
* Asian shares, currencies hold ranges before jobs data
* Coming Up: U.S. Non-farm payrolls; 1330 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Brent crude held above
$112 on Friday on supply concerns as reports of a growing
possibility of Israel attacking Iran heightened already
simmering tensions in the region, while caution set in ahead of
key U.S. jobs data.
Worries about an attack helped oil buck a trend across
broader markets. Asian shares and the euro weakened as
participants awaited for more clues over the state of the
world's largest economy, while talks to restructure Greece's
debt dragged on.
Front-month Brent crude gained 33 cents to $112.40 a
barrel by 0247 GMT, gaining for a fourth straight day. U.S.
crude gained 15 cents to $96.51 a barrel, reversing five
straight sessions of losses.
"The oil market is getting driven on a headline by headline
basis coming out of the Middle East," Ben Le Brun, market
analyst at OptionsXpress said in a report. "Investors are
fearing the worst out of the Middle East."
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta believes there is a
growing possibility Israel will attack as early as April to stop
Tehran from building a nuclear bomb, U.S. media reported.
The Washington Post first reported that Panetta was
concerned about the increased likelihood Israel would launch an
attack over the next few months. CNN said it confirmed the
report, citing a senior Obama administration official, who
declined to be identified.
Markets are also focused on U.S. employment data due later
in the day for more trading cues.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 150,000 in January after increasing
200,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey. The
unemployment rate is seen holding steady at a near three-year
low of 8.5 percent.
While job growth has quickened, employment remains about 6.1
million below its pre-recession level. There are no jobs for
three out of every four unemployed people and 23.7 million
Americans are either out of work or underemployed.
"Financial markets are operating in a 'holding pattern'
ahead of what is the economic equivalent of the Super Bowl, that
being U.S. employment figures," Tim Waterer, senior FX dealer at
CMC Markets, said in a report.
"A healthy U.S. jobs result would serve to justify the
optimism displayed in financial markets thus far in 2012."
New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States
fell more than expected last week, pointing to further healing
in the nation's battered jobs market.
Jobless claims have zig-zagged in the last few weeks, but the
trend - reinforced by the latest drop - suggests employers have
grown less eager to lay off workers, offering hope they could
also step up hiring.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)