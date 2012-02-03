* Panetta believes Israel may strike Iran -reports
* Asian shares, currencies hold ranges before jobs data
* Coming Up: U.S. Non-farm payrolls; 1330 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Brent crude held above
$112 on Friday as reports that Israel could strike Iran in the
spring heightened already simmering tensions in the region.
The market was held back by caution ahead of key U.S. jobs
data, which with dragging talks on Greek debt saw Asian shares
and the euro weaken.
Front-month Brent crude rose 11 cents to $112.18 a
barrel by 0746 GMT, gaining for a fourth consecutive day. U.S.
crude increased 8 cents to $96.44 a barrel, reversing
five straight sessions of losses.
"The oil market is getting driven on a headline by headline
basis coming out of the Middle East," Ben Le Brun, market
analyst at OptionsXpress, said in a report.
"Otherwise across financial markets the focus is on today's
employment numbers. Everybody is waiting to see if data out of
the United States continues to improve."
The Washington Post reported that U.S. Defense Secretary
Leon Panetta was concerned about the increased likelihood Israel
would launch an attack as early as April. CNN said it confirmed
the report, citing a senior Obama administration official, who
declined to be identified.
Brent is poised to rise about 0.5 percent this week, after
gaining about 1.5 percent last week. U.S. crude is set to fall 3
percent, the steepest since the week ended Dec. 18.
Limp demand and robust supplies in the United States have
weighed on the U.S. benchmark, widening the contract's price
difference with Brent. The European benchmark has drawn support
from the prospect of lower supplies as the West tightens
sanctions on OPEC member Iran.
Brent's premium to U.S. futures shot to above $16 a barrel
on Thursday, as the European benchmark rose for a third straight
day while the New York contract dropped more than 1 percent.
"Increasing flows of Canadian crude and shale oil are
continuing to exert pressure on the WTI forward curve, extending
the contango structure from June 2012 four weeks ago to February
2013," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report.
DEMAND OUTLOOK
Markets are also focused on U.S. employment data due later
in the day.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 150,000 in January after increasing
200,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey. The
unemployment rate is seen holding steady at a near three-year
low of 8.5 percent.
While job growth has quickened, employment remains about 6.1
million below its pre-recession level. There are no jobs for
three out of every four unemployed people and 23.7 million
Americans are either out of work or underemployed.
"Financial markets are operating in a 'holding pattern'
ahead of what is the economic equivalent of the Super Bowl, that
being U.S. employment figures," Tim Waterer, senior FX dealer at
CMC Markets, said in a report.
"A healthy U.S. jobs result would serve to justify the
optimism displayed in financial markets thus far in 2012."
The employment numbers follow a more-than-expected slide in
new claims for unemployment benefits in the United States last
week, pointing to further healing of the battered jobs market.
Jobless claims have zig-zagged in the last few weeks, but the
trend -- reinforced by the latest drop -- suggests employers
have grown less eager to lay off workers, offering hope they
could also step up hiring.
Oil investors also remain worried about Europe's debt crisis
worsening and hurting the global economy. The euro zone's
finance ministers aim to agree a second financing package for
Greece on Monday, and help contain the two-year old crisis.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)