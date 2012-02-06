* Greek decision on EU bailout due on Monday
* Iranian tensions continue to support
* Brent/WTI could widen further after support breached
* Coming Up: US Employment trends Jan; 1500 GMT
By Francis Kan
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Brent crude slipped
towards $114 on Monday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar
and the risk that a sovereign debt default by Greece could tip
the euro zone in to a demand-sapping recession.
However, losses were limited by escalating tension between
Iran and the West, which threatens to disrupt supplies from the
world's fifth-largest crude oil exporter.
Front-month Brent crude fell 30 cents to $114.28 a
barrel by 0317 GMT, snapping four straight days of gains. Brent
rose 2.8 percent last week to settle near a three-month peak on
Friday, after a positive U.S. jobs report fueled hopes of
stronger demand in the top petroleum-consuming nation.
U.S. crude was down 59 cents at $97.24 a barrel,
after posting a loss of 1.73 percent last week.
"There's still not much confidence over the euro zone
economies, and that is limiting upside from strong U.S. data and
the tensions in Iran," said Ken Hasegawa, a commodity
derivatives manager with Newedge Brokerage in Tokyo.
Coalition parties in Greece, which is at the centre of
Europe's two-year old debt crisis, must tell the European Union
by Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal worth 130 billion euros in order to avoid a disorderly
default.
The greenback strengthened against a basket of currencies
after the euro softened ahead of the Greek deadline, making
dollar-denominated commodities like oil more expensive when
purchased in other currencies.
"One of the key risks in the European situation is the
possibility that Greece will not achieve agreement to the
austerity measures being required of them," said Ric Spooner,
chief market analyst with CMC Markets in Sydney.
IRAN SUPPORTS
Oil prices remain supported by growing tensions in the
oil-producing region of the Middle East, as Iran continued to
threaten military action in its increasingly volatile stand-off
with world powers over its nuclear ambitions.
Iran's deputy Revolutionary Guards commander said on Sunday
Tehran will target any country used as a launchpad for attacks
against its soil, days after the country's supreme clerical
leader threatened reprisals for the West's new ban on Iranian
oil exports.
BRENT/WTI
U.S. crude could weaken further relative to Brent after the
spread between the two benchmarks briefly moved above its
200-day moving average just above $17 last Friday.
The spread CL-LCO1=R was at $17.07 a barrel by 0307 GMT,
widening 33 cents from last Friday's settlement.
"Traders will be looking to push the spread wider after it
breached the technical support level of $17. We could see it
widening further in the near term," said Hasegawa.
Brent is expected to retrace moderately to $114.20 per
barrel, before breaking a resistance zone of $115.12-$115.29 and
heading towards $116.79, according to Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)