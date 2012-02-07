* Greece wrangling tempers recovery of risky assets
* Brent may rise to $118.65/bbl -technicals
* Coming Up: Germany Industrial output for Dec; 1100 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Brent futures rose above
$116 on Tuesday, extending gains after prices settled at a
six-month high in the previous session as a cold spell in Europe
and supply concerns from the Middle East overshadowed fears
Europe's debt crisis was worsening.
The European benchmark's premium to U.S. oil stayed
CL-LCO1=R around $19 a barrel, near its highest since
November, due to the weather and as the United States further
tightened sanctions against Iran, stoking already simmering
tensions in the region. But, Greece's wrangling over a bailout
fund helped cap those gains.
Brent crude rose 14 cents to $116.07 a barrel by
0331 GMT, gaining for a sixth straight day. U.S. oil
increased 19 cents to $97.10, partly reversing the previous
session's losses.
"The geopolitical events surrounding Iran and the Middle
East and the severe cold weather sweeping across Europe is
providing support for Brent," said Victor Shum, senior partner
at oil consultancy Purvin & Gertz. "We continue to see more
upside risks for oil, but Europe's debt crisis will weigh."
The pull and push would keep Brent trading around $116,
while U.S. crude may inch up towards $100 as the difference
between the two benchmarks narrow, Shum said.
President Barack Obama tightened sanctions on Iran another
notch, the White House said on Monday, targeting its central
bank and giving U.S. banks new powers to freeze assets linked to
the government.
Obama's move, in an executive order he signed on Sunday, was
the latest action in an escalating campaign to target the
Central Bank of Iran, and was intended to close loopholes in
existing sanctions Tehran has exploited.
The ongoing unrest in Syria is also adding to concerns over
the stability of the Middle East. A member of the main
opposition Syrian National Council said President Bashar
al-Assad's forces killed 50 people in a sustained bombardment of
Homs, a centre of armed opposition to his rule, two days after
activists reported 200 people were killed in shelling.
A bullish target at $118.65 per barrel has been established
for Brent as it is riding on a powerful wave "C" or wave (3),
while U.S. oil still targets $98.61 per barrel, as a rebound
from the Feb. 2 low of $95.44 will continue, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
GREECE
Greece's resistance to a set of strict conditions attached
to a bailout fund capped the recent strength in Asian shares on
Tuesday. Most other risky assets also paused as investors
watched if the restructuring talks would be resolved.
Failure to strike a deal to secure the rescue fund risks
pushing Athens into a chaotic debt default and threatens to
trigger contagion across the whole region.
"International risk markets were largely in a holding
pattern last night pending insight into whether Greece will meet
the conditions to avoid a disorderly default," Ric Spooner,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said in a report.
