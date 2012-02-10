* Greece debt deal stalls again, pressures euro, oil
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Oil prices fell on
Friday, but posted gains for the week, as the latest hitches in
negotiations on a Greek bailout package pressured oil, the euro
and equities.
A reduced oil demand growth forecast from the International
Energy Agency (IEA), the sixth consecutive monthly report with
diminished growth expectations, also helped pressure oil.
The euro fell and the dollar index strengthened after
the leader of the far-right party in Greece's coalition declined
to back a bailout agreement, once more raising concerns about
the risk of a default.
"Today's selloff across the complex was easily explainable
as oil simply became entrenched in a broad based risk-off trade
related to continued lack of progress on a Greek debt deal," Jim
Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a
note.
Brent March crude futures fell $1.28 to settle at
$117.31 a barrel, snapping a string of eight straight gains and
following the previous session's close at $118.59, the highest
settlement since late July.
The stumble still left Brent up 2.38 percent for the week,
its third straight weekly rise.
U.S. March crude, after three consecutive higher
settlements, fell $1.17 to end at $98.67 a barrel, but preserved
an 83-cent weekly gain.
Speculators raised their net long positions in U.S. crude
futures and options in the week to Feb. 7, Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on showed.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was little
changed, hovering around $18.65 a barrel.
Brent's retreat ahead of the weekend, after the recent sharp
price rise, was not unexpected after its Relative Strength Index
pushed above 70 this week, signaling an overbought condition for
investors watching technical indicators.
"The market has paused for breath after its sustained
rally," Mark Thomas, head of European energy at brokerage Marex
Spectron in London, said.
U.S. equities also were pressured by the wrangling over
Greece's debt problems, along with news of a drop in consumer
sentiment in early February.
IEA TRIMS DEMAND VIEW
Global oil demand will grow by less than 1 percent in 2012,
the IEA said in its monthly oil report, saying a weak global
economy may limit demand growth this year.
The IEA cut its 2012 global oil demand growth forecast by
250,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 800,000 bpd.
The IEA's view followed monthly reports from OPEC and the
U.S. Energy Information Administration, with OPEC lowering its
demand growth forecast because of economic weakness in Europe
and the United States. The EIA raised its expectations, if by
only 50,000 bpd, the first boost since October.
FRAGILE CHINA
China revealed signs of slowing domestic demand as data
showed imports slipping to their lowest in more than two years
and weaker-than-forecast bank lending.
But customs data on Friday showed China's crude oil imports
in January reached the third highest level on record as state
refiners increased processing after several new refining
facilities began operations.
Chinese demand could see a boost from strategic reserve
purchases after an expected completion of two new strategic
crude oil storage sites this quarter, the IEA said in its report
on Friday.
IRAN TENSIONS SIMMER
Helping limit the oil market's losses were ongoing tensions
between the West and Iran over Tehran's disputed nuclear
program.
Sanctions are already affecting Iran's oil production and a
fall in its output and exports is likely to accelerate, industry
analysts say.
China on Friday said it would send a senior official to
Tehran to discuss Iran's nuclear standoff with the West, and
India indicated it would also weigh in, as two of Iran's key
crude oil customers try to head off new sanctions already
playing havoc with trade.
