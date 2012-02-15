SINGAPORE Feb 15 Brent crude held above $118 on Wednesday as supply concerns in the Middle East sparked by tensions over Iran and disruptions in South Sudan trumped a worrisome outlook for Greece, which could face a messy bankruptcy.

Investors are concerned about oil supplies as turmoil accelerated in Syria and Iran's dispute with the West over Tehran's nuclear program persisted.

Oil markets also face fresh supply worries from South Sudan, after Sudan seized another 2.4 million barrels of crude over a continued dispute on payment issues.

Front-month April Brent crude futures were up 70 cents to $118.05 a barrel at 0310 GMT, tracking gains made on the March crude which settled at $118.28 on Tuesday, reversing losses from earlier in the day.

"The oil market continues to be caught between a deterioration in the global economy and supply issues, including actual supply disruptions in Sudan," said Jeremy Friesen, a commodity strategist at Societe Generale.

"I don't think it's realistic to expect that risks in the Middle East will disappear."

Oil output was also halted from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the country's largest, after workers went on strike over pay issues.

EURO ZONE UNCERTAINTIES

The supply risks far outweigh continued Euro zone woes and will likely keep prices above $110, Friesen said.

Europe was once again mired with uncertainties as Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans for a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday, which could further delay any agreement on a 130 billion euro bailout.

Europe gave Greece until Wednesday to specify how 325 million euros of the 3.3 billion euros demanded in budget savings will be achieved and to give a written commitment to implement the terms of the deal.

Greece needs a second package of financial aid to save it from disorderly default.

U.S. OIL STOCKS

Brent's premium to U.S. crude stayed below $17 a barrel after latest data from the U.S. pointed a firm foundation for the economy's recovery.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.4 percent in January, after being flat the prior month, with automakers reporting the strongest sales in nearly 2-1/2 years in January.

U.S. crude inventories rose 2.9 million barrels last week, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report released during post-settlement trading on Tuesday, a bigger build than expected.

Gasoline stocks rose 1.8 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles fell 2.2 million barrels, with a drop in heating oil stocks making up 1.3 million barrels of the decline, the API report said.

U.S. crude stocks were expected to be up 1.5 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of weekly inventory reports.

Gasoline stocks are expected to be up 800,000 barrels, with distillate stockpiles seen down 1.1 million barrels, the survey showed.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory report is slated for release at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin)