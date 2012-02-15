SINGAPORE Feb 15 Brent crude held above
$118 on Wednesday as supply concerns in the Middle East sparked
by tensions over Iran and disruptions in South Sudan trumped a
worrisome outlook for Greece, which could face a messy
bankruptcy.
Investors are concerned about oil supplies as turmoil
accelerated in Syria and Iran's dispute with the West over
Tehran's nuclear program persisted.
Oil markets also face fresh supply worries from South Sudan,
after Sudan seized another 2.4 million barrels of crude over a
continued dispute on payment issues.
Front-month April Brent crude futures were up 70
cents to $118.05 a barrel at 0310 GMT, tracking gains made on
the March crude which settled at $118.28 on Tuesday,
reversing losses from earlier in the day.
"The oil market continues to be caught between a
deterioration in the global economy and supply issues, including
actual supply disruptions in Sudan," said Jeremy Friesen, a
commodity strategist at Societe Generale.
"I don't think it's realistic to expect that risks in the
Middle East will disappear."
Oil output was also halted from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the
country's largest, after workers went on strike over pay issues.
EURO ZONE UNCERTAINTIES
The supply risks far outweigh continued Euro zone woes and
will likely keep prices above $110, Friesen said.
Europe was once again mired with uncertainties as Euro zone
finance ministers dropped plans for a face-to-face meeting on
Wednesday, which could further delay any agreement on a 130
billion euro bailout.
Europe gave Greece until Wednesday to specify how 325
million euros of the 3.3 billion euros demanded in budget
savings will be achieved and to give a written commitment to
implement the terms of the deal.
Greece needs a second package of financial aid to save it
from disorderly default.
U.S. OIL STOCKS
Brent's premium to U.S. crude stayed below $17 a barrel
after latest data from the U.S. pointed a firm foundation for
the economy's recovery.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.4 percent in January, after being
flat the prior month, with automakers reporting the strongest
sales in nearly 2-1/2 years in January.
U.S. crude inventories rose 2.9 million barrels last week,
the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report
released during post-settlement trading on Tuesday, a bigger
build than expected.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.8 million barrels, while distillate
stockpiles fell 2.2 million barrels, with a drop in heating oil
stocks making up 1.3 million barrels of the decline, the API
report said.
U.S. crude stocks were expected to be up 1.5 million barrels,
according to a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of weekly
inventory reports.
Gasoline stocks are expected to be up 800,000 barrels, with
distillate stockpiles seen down 1.1 million barrels, the survey
showed.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory report
is slated for release at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin)