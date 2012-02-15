* Fresh supply disruptions in Sudan and Yemen
* Syria turmoil continues with explosion at oil pipeline
* Coming up: EIA oil data at 1530 GMT Wednesday
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Brent crude climbed
above $118 on Wednesday as supply concerns in the Middle East
sparked by tensions over Iran and disruptions in South Sudan
trumped worries about the health of the global economy as Greece
struggles to avoid bankruptcy.
Turmoil also spread in Syria as an explosion hit a major oil
pipeline feeding a refinery in Homs.
Front-month April Brent crude futures were up 76
cents at $118.11 a barrel at 0706 GMT, tracking gains in March
crude, which settled at $118.28 on Tuesday, reversing
losses from earlier in the day.
U.S. crude oil futures rose over $1 to trade as high as
$101.76 a barrel, before slipping to $101.61 as of 0707 GMT.
"The oil market continues to be caught between a
deterioration in the global economy and supply issues, including
actual supply disruptions in Sudan," said Jeremy Friesen, a
commodity strategist at Societe Generale.
"I don't think it's realistic to expect that risks in the
Middle East will disappear."
Sudan seized another 2.4 million barrels of South Sudan's
crude over a continued dispute over payment issues.
Oil output was also halted from Yemen's Masila oilfield, the
country's largest, after workers went on strike.
EUROZONE UNCERTAINTIES
Supply risks far outweigh continued euro zone woes and will
likely keep Brent prices above $110, Friesen said.
Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans for a face-to-face
meeting on Wednesday, which could further delay any agreement on
a 130 billion euro bailout for Greece.
Greece needs a second package of financial aid to save it
from disorderly default, but the risk of a widespread financial
crisis in Europe eased slightly after China reiterated that it
was ready to play a bigger role in solving the region's
problems.
Also adding to bullishness in the oil market, France posted
stronger-than-expected economic growth of 0.2 percent in the
last quarter of 2011, buoyed by foreign trade, household
consumption and investment. The economy had been expected to
contract slightly from the third quarter.
Goldman Sachs analysts expect oil demand to continue to grow
in excess of production capacity growth, despite a slowdown in
global economic growth.
"It is only a matter of time before inventories and OPEC
spare capacity become effectively exhausted, requiring higher
oil prices to restrain demand, keeping it in line with available
supply," they said in a report late Tuesday.
U.S. OIL STOCKS
Brent's premium to U.S. crude stayed just above $16 a barrel
after the latest data from the United States indicated a firm
foundation for an economic recovery.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.4 percent in January, after being
flat the previous month, with automakers reporting the strongest
sales in nearly 2-1/2 years in January.
U.S. crude inventories rose 2.9 million barrels last week,
the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report
released during post-settlement trading on Tuesday, a bigger
build than expected.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.8 million barrels, while distillate
stockpiles fell 2.2 million barrels, with a drop in heating oil
stocks making up 1.3 million barrels of the decline, the API
report said.
U.S. crude stocks were expected to be up 1.5 million
barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of
weekly inventory reports.
Gasoline stocks are expected to be up 800,000 barrels, with
distillate stockpiles seen down 1.1 million barrels, the survey
showed.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's inventory
report is slated for release at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on
Wednesday.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy & Kim Coghill)