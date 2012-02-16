* Potential delay on Greece bailout
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Brent crude prices
slipped on Thursday on fears of a delay in a second bailout
package for debt-ridden Greece, although worries of supply
disruption from Iran and U.S. data showing an unexpected drop in
inventories limited the drop.
Prices rose to a six-month high in the previous session on
supply worries as Iran declared progress on its nuclear
capabilities, including ability to enrich uranium faster,
triggering concerns of rising tension with the West.
Brent crude retreated by 36 cents to $118.57 a
barrel by 0400 GMT, after settling at $118.93 on Wednesday. U.S.
crude slipped 29 cents to hold at $101.51, while the
premium of the European benchmark over U.S. crude remained below
$17.
"The volatility in risk assets, concerns of supply in the
Middle East, and drawdown of U.S. crude inventories are all
putting a floor on oil prices," Ben Le Brun, market analyst at
OptionsXpress. "Tensions in Iran will always be supportive of
oil prices regardless of growth concerns."
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad comments on Wednesday
showed Tehran's resolve to pursue a nuclear programme, without
any signs of wavering despite tighter Western sanctions.
STOCKS DRAW DOWN
Additional support for oil prices came from the U.S., after
latest data showed a surprising drop of 171,000 barrels in the
week to Feb. 10 in crude oil stockpiles last week, against a
forecast for a 1.5 million-barrel increase.
Crude stocks held at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for
U.S.-traded crude oil futures rose to their highest level since
September, posting a 2 million-barrel build, the biggest weekly
increase since December 2009.
The current tightness in oil fundamentals are being
underestimated and the non-OPEC supply for this year could grow
by just 0.37 million barrels per day, instead of the one million
bpd market expectations, analysts at Barclays said.
"While OPEC crude oil output has reached near three-year
highs of 31 million bpd, supplies have been crippled in the
former-Sudan, Yemen and Syria, the combined output of which
countries normally totals almost 1.2 million bpd," they said in
a report dated Wednesday.
Technical problems at North Sea's Buzzard and structural
declines in the UK production continues, compounding supply
shortfalls, they said.
Yet, oil fell in line with broader markets due to worries
that Greece's debt crisis will worsen and hurt the global
economy. Asian shares, the euro to copper, all lost ground as
policymakers fail to arrive at a concrete decision.
After a three-hour teleconference between euro zone finance
ministers, a government official in Germany said questions still
remained from the Greek side, possibly delaying a final decision
on the bailout.
WEAK GLOBAL ECONOMY OUTLOOK
Higher oil prices could be detrimental to the global
economy, which already shows signs of weakening, analysts said.
Latest data shows that China drew $10 billion in foreign
direct investment, down 0.3 percent from a year earlier for the
third consecutive month of annual declines, as a shaky world
economy sapped inflows.
Rating agency Moody's is taking ratings actions on 114
financial institutions in 16 European countries to reflect the
impact of the continent's debt crisis and the deteriorating
creditworthiness of governments in the region.
"It's getting to a stage to wonder when will the escalating
prices start to have a downside effect on the global economy,"
said Le Brun. "When Nymex crude prices hit a $110, it will start
to have a serious effect on the economy."
