* EU approves 2nd bailout for Greece
* European countries cut Iran oil purchase ahead of embargo
* China to buy less oil from Iran in 2012
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Brent crude futures held
steady near $120 a barrel on Tuesday as the euro zone approved a
second bailout package for debt-laden Greece, while a cut in
Iranian oil supply to China and Europe supported prices.
Euro zone finance ministers struck a deal early on Tuesday
to finance Greece with a 130-billion-euro rescue package,
averting an imminent bankruptcy while also boosting demand
outlook for commodities.
Brent edged up 2 cents to $120.07 by 0255 GMT after
closing above $120 on Monday for the first time since June 15.
U.S. crude was at $104.79, up $1.55, after touching
$105.44 on Monday -- its highest since May 5. The New York
Mercantile Exchange did not issue a settlement price on Monday
because of a holiday and the contract expires on Tuesday.
"Scepticism remains as to whether Greek politicians will be
able to deliver the reforms at the required pace, especially
after the Greek elections in April," ANZ bank analysts said in a
note.
But oil prices are expected to be supported as western
sanctions bite into oil supply from Iran, OPEC's second largest
producer.
Crude buyers globally are being pressured by the West to
reduce Iranian imports, with the United States and the European
Union imposing new economic sanctions targeted at reducing
Tehran's oil revenue over its controversial nuclear programme.
Top Iranian crude buyer China will import less oil from
Tehran this year, while European countries are also cutting
purchases ahead of an embargo.
EU WEANS ITSELF OFF IRANIAN OIL
The euro zone has started weaning itself off Iranian oil
ahead of an embargo on July 1 even as Iran said on Sunday it has
halted exports to British and French companies.
Belgium, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands have stopped
buying Iranian oil, while Greece, Spain and Italy are cutting
back on their purchases, a Commission spokeswoman said.
An official from the International Energy Agency said the
European Union could cope with an abrupt halt by Iran of oil
exports to the region as buyers are already adjusting to the
forthcoming ban on Iranian shipments.
Along with China, Iran's third largest customer Japan is
also likely to reduce oil imports from Tehran to win waivers
from U.S. sanctions.
The loss of supply from Iran, South Sudan, Yemen and Syria
coupled with a recovering U.S. economy and easing policy in
China to support growth have lifted oil prices and investors'
appetite for riskier assets.
Speculators raised net long positions in Brent crude oil in
the week to Feb. 14 but cut their net long positions in gasoil,
data published by the IntercontinentalExchange showed.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)