* Iran's big oil buyers cut back
* Europe seals new Greek bailout
LONDON Feb 21 Oil held near $120 a barrel
on Tuesday as world consumers grappled with supply disruptions
ranging from Iran to Sudan to the North Sea.
Oil also rose briefly after Europe's much-awaited bailout of
Greece. But while the deal resolves Athens' immediate financing
needs, it is unlikely to revive its shattered
economy.
Brent rose 1 cent to $120.06 by 0935 GMT after
closing above $120 on Monday for the first time since June 15.
U.S. crude was at $104.87, up $1.63, after touching
$105.44 on Monday, its highest since May 5. The New York
Mercantile Exchange did not issue a settlement price on Monday
because of a holiday and the contract expires on Tuesday.
The loss of some global supply, a recovering U.S. economy
and China's easing policy to support growth have lifted oil and
stoked investor appetite for riskier assets.
Oil's rally is unlikely to lose steam as Western sanctions
bite into supply from Iran, OPEC's second largest producer.
"With its current regime, Iran is always going to be
considered a hostile nation by the West, so the long term
solution maybe for countries to wean themselves off Iran's oil
supply where possible," Ben Le Brun, a Sydney-based markets
analyst at OptionsXpress, said.
"While this is playing out it will create supply constraints
and underpin support for the oil price."
Tehran's biggest oil customers are already making voluntary
cutbacks ahead of tighter sanctions by Europe and Washington
that aim to starve Iran of oil revenue to support its
controversial nuclear programme.
Top buyer China will import less oil from Iran this year,
while European companies are also cutting purchases ahead of a
July 1 EU embargo.
And Iran's third largest customer Japan is likely to reduce
imports from Tehran to win waivers from U.S. sanctions.
