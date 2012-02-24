* Tensions between Iran and West boost oil
* Upbeat U.S. economy data lifts demand outlook
* Brent hits fresh record in euros on Thursday
(Updates prices)
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 Brent crude rose above
$124 on Friday, on track for a fifth straight weekly gain, as
worries over Iranian supply and upbeat U.S. economic data offset
concerns that high oil prices could snuff out demand growth.
Brent crude rose 47 cents to $124.09 by 0726 GMT,
after touching a high of $124.28 earlier in the session. Brent,
which has gained more than 11 percent so far this month, settled
on Thursday at $123.62 a barrel -- the highest front-month
settlement since May 2 last year.
U.S. crude futures rose for a seventh day, its
longest winning streak since a 10-day gain in December 2009. The
April contract was up 73 cents at $108.56 a barrel.
"There's still a risk premium to be built in oil prices
because of Iran," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm.
Tensions between the West and Iran over Tehran's nuclear
programme rose after a U.N. nuclear watchdog mission ended in
failure this week. Faced with western sanctions, European and
Asian buyers of Iranian crude have or planned to cut imports
from Tehran.
Japan, the world's third-largest oil importer, may cut
Iranian crude imports by a more-than-expected 20 percent as it
seeks a waiver from U.S. sanctions, a move which would spare its
banks from a major blow but also boost its rising fuel import
bill.
Yet, the stalemate over Iran's nuclear programme is working
in favour of the Islamic Republic as higher oil prices are
compensating Iran for its market share losses, Barratt said.
Iran said it has maintained oil production levels despite
sanctions, but oil experts said they suspected Tehran was
storing crude at sea while looking for new customers to evade
Western measures.
DEMAND CONCERNS
Consumption for refined oil products in the United States --
the world's top oil consumer -- plunged to the lowest level in
nearly 15 years, data from the Energy Information Administration
showed.
President Barack Obama hit back at election-year Republican
criticism of his energy policies, offering a staunch defense of
his attempts to wean Americans off foreign oil and saying there
is no "silver bullet" for high gasoline prices.
Rising oil prices have also been adding to concerns over
demand. Brent valued in euros surged to a record on Thursday,
adding fuel costs to the euro zone's debt troubles and denting
the region's recovery efforts.
Brent's record price in euros is "going to hurt any chance
of recovery" at the euro zone, Barratt said.
The euro zone has yet to break its vicious cycle of debt as
its economy is heading into its second recession in just three
years and the wider European Union will stagnate, according to a
forecast by the European Commission.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $15.53
after closing at $15.79 on Thursday as inventories at Cushing,
the delivery point for WTI, fell 315,000 barrels last week. The
spread rose to over $20 a barrel earlier in the month on rising
inventories in the U.S. Midwest.
In other markets, Asian shares rose and the euro hovered at
2-1/2-month highs on Friday after data underscored a recovery in
the battered U.S. labour market and German business sentiment
improved.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits last week held at the lowest level since the early days
of the 2007-2009 recession, while U.S. December home prices rose
0.7 percent.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)