By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent crude edged lower
on Monday and snapped five days of gains, but stayed near
10-month highs above $125 due to concerns over supply disruption
as tension rose over Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
Brent's rise of 13 percent in February following an increase
of more than 3 percent the previous month pulled down Asian
shares, base metals and gold as markets worried the rise in
crude prices may hurt the global economy. Oil may also have
slipped as investors booked profits following the recent surge.
Brent crude fell 7 cents to $125.40 a barrel by 0233
GMT, after settling at its highest since April 29. U.S. crude
declined 24 cents to $109.51, after rising for a seventh
straight session and ending at the highest level since May 3.
"Iran is the basis for the spike in oil prices," said Ben Le
Brun, a Sydney-based markets analyst at OptionsXpress. "There
seems to be some profit taking going on today, but prices are
set to rise further as tensions over Iran don't look like they
are going to subside anytime soon."
Le Brun expects oil to rise about 5 to 10 percent from
current levels because of fears of a disruption in supply from
the Middle East.
Iran has sharply stepped up its controversial uranium
enrichment drive, the U.N. nuclear agency said on Friday. The
increase of work that can have both civilian and military
purposes underlines that Tehran has no intention of backing down
in a long-running dispute with the West that has sparked fears
of war.
FEARS OF SUPPLY DISRUPTION
The U.N. report heightened fears of a supply disruption and
could stoke worries in Israel, which has threatened Iran with
pre-emptive strikes on nuclear sites. That would send shockwaves
across the region and drive oil even higher.
Western powers are increasingly at loggerheads with Iran
over its efforts to generate nuclear power. Iran insists it
wants to harness atomic energy for peaceful ends, but the West
suspects it is trying to acquire nuclear weapons.
Against the backdrop of growing worries over oil supplies,
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said the Obama
administration was weighing the circumstances that could warrant
tapping the nation's strategic oil reserves.
Geithner's comments may have prompted investors to book
profits, Le Brun said.
"It is taking a lot of pressure off prices," Le Brun said.
"It is definitely in the United States' interest to do so. Oil
at this level is very detrimental for the United States and the
global economy."
The International Monetary Fund has already flagged higher
oil prices as a rising threat to the global economy.
Hedge funds and other large investors raised their bets on
rising oil prices last week to the highest level since May, data
from the U.S. regulator showed on Friday, as tension in the
Middle East drove prices to nine-month peaks.
Speculators increased their net long position on the New
York Mercantile Exchange by 25,273 contracts to 259,162, the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)