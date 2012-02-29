* Asian stocks firm, euro steady ahead of ECB loan
* U.S. crude inventories rose less than forecast -API
* Brent to fall further to $120/bbl -technicals
* Coming Up: EIA crude stocks weekly; 1530 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Feb 29 Brent crude rose above
$122 on Wednesday, snapping two days of losses, in line with
gains across broader financial markets on expectations that
cheap loans to be offered by the European Central Bank will spur
buying of riskier assets.
Asian stocks firmed and the euro held its ground as markets
expect European banks to borrow about $670 billion from the ECB
later in the day.
Brent is recovering from a steep correction, and is poised
to gain more than 10 percent this month, the highest since
February 2011, on concerns over Iran.
Front-month Brent rose 60 cents to $122.15 a barrel
by 0257 GMT, after sliding $2.62 to settle at $121.55. U.S.
crude gained 37 cents to $106.94 a barrel. The contract
slipped $2.01 to settle at $106.55.
"Today, the market is getting ready for the ECB
announcement, and is reacting to the dollar," said Ric Spooner,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
"Overall, there is further upside potential because the
market is relatively tight. There is spare capacity, but not a
vast amount, so any disruption could cut into that buffer."
Brent rose to near 10-month highs after the U.N. nuclear
agency said on Friday that Iran has sharply stepped up its
controversial uranium enrichment drive.
Oil may have also gained as U.S. consumer confidence
improved to a one-year high on the back of a strengthening jobs
market, pointing to the economy gaining momentum.
A slower-than-expected increase in crude stocks and a fall
in gasoline inventories in the world's biggest oil consumer may
have also helped support prices.
U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 521,000 barrels in the week to
Feb. 24, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.1 million
barrel build, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Gasoline inventories fell 916,000 barrels, the data showed,
compared with forecasts for an 300,000-barrel rise.
A clearer picture on stockpiles will be available later in
the day with data due from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Brent will fall further to $120 per barrel, as indicated by
a rising channel, while U.S. oil will extend its Tuesday loss to
$105.13 per barrel, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang
Tao.
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)