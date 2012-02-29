* U.S. crude inventories rose less than forecast -API
* Screw tightens on Iran trade
* Coming Up: EIA crude stocks weekly; 1530 GMT
(Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
By Simon Falush
LONDON, Feb 29 Brent crude oil gained over
$1 on Wednesday, snapping two days of sharp falls, on
expectations that cheap loans from the European Central Bank
will spur buying of riskier assets.
Fears about supply disruption from Iran also pushed prices
back towards 10-month highs.
Front-month Brent rose $1.03 to $122.58 a barrel by
0926 GMT, after sliding $2.62 on Tuesday to settle at $121.55.
Brent is up 10.5 percent this month, and is on track to post
its strongest monthly gains since last February, though it has
retreated from highs above $125 set last week.
U.S. crude gained 56 cents to $107.11 a barrel. The
contract slipped $2.01 to settle at $106.55.
The ECB is expected to pump half a trillion euros into the
euro zone's troubled financial system for the second time.
"(Oil strength is due to) the situation with the ECB, but
there is also chatter about the implications of any Israeli
involvement in the escalating tensions with Iran," said Nick
MacGregor, oil analyst at Redmayne Bentley in Henley.
Indicating that it is becoming ever more difficult for Iran
to sell its in the international market, Dubai-based Noor
Islamic Bank has been forced by the United States to cut off its
banking business with Iran.
Iran will take payment from its trading partners in gold
instead of dollars, the Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted
the central bank governor as saying on Tuesday.
Iranian financial institutions have been hit by sanctions
imposed by the United States and the European Union in an effort
to force Tehran to halt its nuclear programme.
Oil may come under pressure following comments from Energy
Secretary Steven Chu that the United States is considering a
release of oil from its strategic reserves.
The United States last tapped into its reserves in 2011 in
coordination with other Western nations when Libya's oil
production dropped because of war and prices surged. The Obama
administration is under pressure to release stocks again because
tensions with Iran have propelled oil markets.
South Sudan's announcement that a major rebel group with
alleged links to the Sudan government had signed an amnesty deal
may help ease concerns over supply.
"Reports of a truce between South Sudan and rebel groups may
have removed some of the geopolitical risk premium from the
market, particularly for Brent, but concerns still remain
regarding Iran's slowing exports," analysts at ANZ said in a
report.
South Sudan has halted oil output following a dispute with
its northern neighbour.
Investors will await a report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration due at 1530 GMT, which will likely
show crude oil stockpiles rose last week on higher imports, a
Reuters poll found.
In a report late on Tuesday, the American Petroleum
Institute said domestic crude inventories rose and oil product
stocks fell as refineries cut processing rates and crude imports
increased.
U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 521,000 barrels in the week to
Feb. 24, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.1 million
barrel build, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Gasoline inventories fell 916,000 barrels, the data showed,
compared with forecasts for a 300,000-barrel rise.
Market players will also watch a U.S. government report on
the global oil markets, which could help determine how tough the
Obama administration will be enforcing sanctions against Iran
and provide information it needs to combat rising oil prices.
(Additional reporting by Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing
by Alison Birrane)