* Israel shows no signs of backing off on possible action
* IAEA: indications of 'activities' at Iran military site
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, March 6 Brent crude climbed to
nearly $124 on Tuesday as fears of supply disruptions from Iran
and unresolved tensions over its nuclear program outweighed
concerns about demand and slowing global economic growth.
Investor worries grew after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu showed no signs of backing away from possible military
action against Iran after a meeting with U.S. President Barack
Obama on Monday.
That followed comments from the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) that there were indications of activities at an
Iranian military site which its inspectors want to visit as part
of a probe that was prompted by fears Iran may be seeking
nuclear weapons capability.
Front-month Brent crude was up 11 cents at $123.91 a
barrel at 0259 GMT, after reaching a high of $124.39. U.S. April
crude edged up 8 cents to $106.80, having dropped from
$107.34 earlier in the day.
"The supply risk premium to Iran is supporting prices, but
the main volatility is from the demand side," said Jeremy
Friesen, a commodity strategist at Societe Generale.
"The market has already priced in China's target growth cuts
as they know it is trying to ease the economy and people believe
China has the capacity to anticipate any unexpected slowdown."
China cut its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5
percent, in line with expectations, and made boosting consumer
demand the year's first priority as it looks to wean the economy
off its reliance on external demand and foreign capital.
The country appears determined to push forward
with market-oriented fuel price reforms that would boost prices
in the near term, as they are consistent with its aim of
restructuring the economy towards more efficient energy use,
J.P. Morgan analysts said in a note on Monday.
If consumers believe that price reforms are around the
corner, they will tend to hoard crude and products, they said.
"This could add to the precautionary inventory building we
may be seeing globally at the secondary and tertiary level due
to worries over Iran."
Prices were also supported as unrest in the Middle East
continued, with a bomb attack on the Egyptian pipeline carrying
gas to Israel and Jordan, the 13th such attack since President
Hosni Mubarak was toppled in 2011.
ECONOMY CONCERNS
Further signs of a slowing global economy ahead of CPI data
out of China and U.S. jobs data due on Friday could put a cap on
oil price gains and even weaken the market, analysts said.
"It's interesting that weak economic data hasn't caused a
sell-off in oil, but as more data emerges this week, it could
disappoint investors enough to weaken prices," Friesen said.
Euro zone private sector surveys showed a sharp downturn
among activity at Italian and Spanish businesses dragged the
currency bloc back into decline last month. Growth slowed in
Germany, the region's biggest and strongest economy, and stalled
in France.
While the U.S. services sector expanded at its fastest pace
in a year in February, new orders for factory goods dropped in
January, data showed.
The Commerce Department said orders for manufactured goods
fell 1.0 percent, the biggest decline since October 2010, while
the Institute for Supply Management said its services index rose
in February, besting economists' expectations for a drop.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)