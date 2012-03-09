* U.S. jobs gains better than expected
NEW YORK, March 9 Oil prices rose
on Friday for a third straight day and also posted weekly
gains as data showing rising U.S. employment countered pressure
from a stronger dollar and fading euphoria from Greece's debt
swap deal.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls exceeded expectations by rising
227,000 in February, the third straight month that gains topped
200,000. The unemployment rate held at a three-year low of 8.3
percent.
"Today's U.S. employment report for February was positive
across the board and confirms that improvements in the U.S. job
market are real," said Jason Schenker, president of Prestige
Economics LLC in Austin, Texas.
Oil's price trajectory was choppy, buffeted by pressure from
a stronger dollar, supportive news of Greece's bond swap deal to
avoid a disorderly default, and Chinese data showing that
inflation had cooled, giving policymakers room to ease monetary
policy to fight slowing growth.
Brent crude rose 54 cents to settle at $125.98 a
barrel, trading from $124.69 to $126.37. Brent posted a 1.88
percent weekly gain, the sixth weekly rise in seven weeks.
U.S. crude rose 82 cents to settle at $107.40 a
barrel after tug-of-war trading from $106.13 to $108.20. For the
week, U.S. crude rose marginally, 0.66 percent, after losing 2.8
percent last week.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R ended at $18.58
based on settlements, but dropped below $18 a barrel intraday.
Trading volumes were lackluster, with Brent turnover 20
percent below its 30-day average and U.S. dealings 9 percent
under the 30-day average.
Speculators cut their net long positions in U.S. crude oil
futures and options positions in the week to March 6, data from
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
The dollar rallied broadly, initially rising as the euro
yielded recent gains made on expectations the Greece deal would
be implemented, then getting an additional lift from the
employment report.
The dollar index rose 1 percent. A stronger greenback
can pressure dollar-denominated oil by making it more expensive
for consumers using other currencies and by attracting
investment to foreign exchange markets seeking better returns.
Greece averted the immediate threat of an uncontrolled
default after winning strong acceptance from its private
creditors for a bond swap deal expected to clear the way for a
new bailout.
But Greece's use of legislation that forces losses on all
private creditors triggered the payment on default insurance
contracts, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association
said on Friday.
The ISDA ruling means a maximum of $3.16 billion of net
outstanding Greek credit default swap contracts could be paid
out.
While the spotlight was on the employment data, a separate
report showed the U.S. trade deficit rose more than expected in
January with the gap reaching its widest since October 2008.
Some brokers and analysts cautioned that the trade deficit
data could limit the optimism accruing from the jobs gains and
cap oil's rally.
MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS
Iran's dispute with the West over its nuclear facilities and
enrichment program and the violent turmoil in Syria continue to
hold oil investors' attention.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not rule
out that Iran may be trying to remove evidence from a military
site that IAEA inspectors want to visit, the agency's chief said
on Friday.
IAEA chief Yukiya Amano's comments came a day after six
world powers demanded Iran keep its promise to allow inspectors
into the Parchin military complex as part of the U.N.'s
monitoring of Tehran's nuclear program.
Syrian forces killed at least 54 people on Friday,
opposition activists said, as the government sought to quell
demonstrations against President Bashar al-Assad before a peace
mission by U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan.
In Saudi Arabia's neighbor Bahrain, tens of thousands
demonstrated to demand democratic reforms, led by Shi'ite
clerics.
