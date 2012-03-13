* Dollar index down as Fed unlikely to launch more
quantitative easing
* Obama, Cameron to meet, send strong message to Iran
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, March 13 Brent crude rebounded
towards $126 on Tuesday as investors awaited comments from the
U.S. central bank after the outlook improved for the world's
largest economy amid simmering tension between the West and Iran
that could threaten oil supply.
The Federal Reserve could later on Tuesday reinforce a view
prompted by recent data that the U.S. economy is recovering,
buoying the demand outlook for the world's largest oil consumer,
but it is unlikely to kick off further quantitative easing.
Brent crude rebounded 66 cents to $126 by 0303 GMT,
after settling down on Monday for the first time in four
sessions. The April Brent contract expires on Thursday. U.S.
April crude was up 63 cents at $106.97.
"The FOMC could recognise that the economy has improved and
this will have a positive impact on the market," said Tetsu
Emori, a Tokyo-based commodities fund manager at Astmax
Investments.
Oil also partly gained from a weaker dollar as investors
took profit, causing the greenback to retreat from a seven-week
high against a basket of major currencies. A weaker greenback
makes dollar-denominated oil more attractive for holders of
other currencies.
"The market appears to be lowering its expectations of a
further round of quantitative easing given the generally
positive tone of recent US data," Natalie Robertson, an ANZ
analyst, said in a note.
"This could generate some volatility in commodities, and
potential downside risks."
More positive news also emerged from the euro zone as
finance ministers gave their final approval to a second bailout
for Greece on Monday and turned their fire on Spain, demanding
it aim for a tougher deficit target this year in order to get
back on target in 2013.
TOUGH MESSAGE TO IRAN
Escalating tensions between the West and Iran over Tehran's
nuclear programme and supply disruption from Syria, South Sudan
and Yemen have underpinned oil prices.
The West is expected to reinforce its tough stance against
Iran's nuclear programme this week when United States President
Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron meet.
The top officials are expected to send a strong message to
Iran to "meet its international obligations or face the
consequences".
"Prices remain supported by the uncertainty as negotiations
continue," Astmax's Emori said.
The conflict in Syria appeared to inch closer to civil war
even as the West clashed with Russia at the United Nations
Security Council over the country, with activists and the
Damascus government trading blame for a massacre of civilians in
the city of Homs.
In the United States, the American Petroleum Institute will
release weekly stockpile data later in the day. U.S. crude oil
inventories are expected to have increased 2.2 million barrels
last week, a preliminary Reuters survey of analysts showed.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)