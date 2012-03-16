* Reuters reports U.K., U.S. plan SPR release this year
* Iran taking steps to withstand pressure over nuke work
* Coming Up: U.S. consumer prices, industrial production
Feb; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, March 16 Brent crude rebounded
above $123 on Friday after a sharp sell-off in the previous
session, as rising tensions between Iran and the West fuelled an
oil rally that has forced Western leaders to prepare a release
of their strategic oil reserves.
Brent crude rose 48 cents to $123.08 a barrel by
0520 GMT, after settling down nearly $2 the previous session
following a Reuters report that Britian and the United States
were preparing to tap into their oil reserves.
U.S. crude climbed 36 cents to $105.47.
"We think that prices probably will continue to grind higher
as we get closer to the sanctions deadline," said Jeremy
Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
The sanctions vice was tightening on Iran, cutting it out of
key global financial networks, but Tehran was taking urgent
steps to withstand the pressure over a nuclear programme the
West suspects was intended to produce bombs.
New Western sanctions, due to come into effect within a few
months, were aimed at further isolating Iran by banning its oil
shipments to Europe and prohibiting financial institutions from
making oil transactions with the OPEC producer's central bank.
The sanctions have helped boost Brent crude oil prices by
nearly 14 percent so far this year, stoking fears that higher
fuel prices could derail economic growth in the United States.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Britain had agreed to
cooperate with the United States in releasing reserves in a bid
to halt rising oil prices, but volumes and exact timelines have
not yet been determined, sources said.
"Now that the seed of a strategic crude oil release has been
planted in traders' minds, this may act to impose an imaginary
cap on the price of crude, with traders wary of taking long
positions at elevated prices should the coordinated release come
to fruition," said Tim Waterer, senior forex dealer at CMC
Markets.
The use of strategic reserves by consumer nations would
follow last summer's concerted 60-million-barrel release by the
28-member International Energy Agency (IEA), in a bid to fill
the supply gap caused by Libya's civil war.
The Paris-based IEA said last month it saw no reason to
resort to SPR releases in the near future. Last year's move was
unanimously agreed among IEA members, but countries including
Germany and Italy have voiced reluctance to tap reserves again.
Washington could be tempted to tap the 727-million-barrel
U.S. SPR as retail gasoline prices have surged to their highest
level ever for mid-March, near $3.80 a gallon, drawing consumer
ire during a presidential election year.
The U.S. economy, the world's biggest, is bouncing back from
a prolonged slowdown, but surging pump prices could derail the
recovery and annoy U.S. motorists, who consume around a third of
world gasoline supplies.
U.S. economic data on Thursday was supportive for oil prices
and added to a recent spate of good news about the pace of
recovery.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)