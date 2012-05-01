* China's April PMI at 53.3 vs 53.1 in March
* Spain in recession, U.S. economic growth slows
* U.S. crude stocks to post 6th weekly rise - poll
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, May 1 Brent crude held steady above
$119 a barrel on Tuesday as China's manufacturing activities
grew, providing a bright spark amid a gloomier economic outlook
in the euro zone and the United States that could depress fuel
demand.
China's vast factory sector expanded at a slightly higher
rate in April from the previous month, a sign that its economy
may have bottomed out in the first quarter. The world's
second-largest oil consumer is expected to account for nearly
half of global incremental oil demand this year, according to
the International Energy Agency.
Brent crude for June fell 17 cents to $119.30 a
barrel by 0214 GMT. The front-month contract was down nearly 3
percent in April, its first loss in four months.
U.S. crude for June edged down 8 cents to $104.79 a
barrel, after posting its first fall in seven sessions on
Monday.
"China is still in an expansionary phase and we saw a slight
tick-up on the month," said Ben Le Brun, a Sydney-based market
analyst at OptionXpress. "That will offset that negativity we
saw filtered through from Europe last night."
"We may see a bit of a delayed reaction as prices are not
moving much in the Asian session."
On the negative side, debt woes in the euro zone continued
to drag down its economies while growth in the United States,
the world's largest economy, sputtered.
Spain, the fourth-largest economy in the euro zone, sank
into a recession in the first quarter, its second in just over
two years. Economists said spending cuts aimed at meeting strict
EU deficit limits, together with a reeling bank sector, would
delay any return to growth until late this year or beyond.
The U.S. economy appeared to down shift as it entered the
second quarter, with consumers increasing their spending only
modestly last month and a gauge of business activity in the
Midwest falling sharply in April.
"We are forecasting a slowing in momentum in the U.S.
manufacturing sector, but we believe this will be a
consolidation rather than a sharp loss in momentum as was seen
in 2011," ANZ analysts led by Mark Pervan said in a note.
MORE SUPPLY
Yet analysts' expectations for a sixth weekly rise in U.S.
crude inventories and higher OPEC output in April could also
weigh on prices.
OPEC's April output is at its highest since 2008 as extra
crude from Iraq and Saudi Arabia has helped cover for tighter
sanctions on Iran, whose own oil output has hit its lowest in
two decades, a Reuters survey found.
"Unless OPEC curtails production - which we see as unlikely
in today's elevated price environment - inventories should build
above-normal through third quarter," Morgan Stanley analysts led
by Hussein Allidina said in a note.
"A diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear ambitions or a
coordinated SPR (strategic petroleum reserves) release, both of
which are increasingly possible, may also present additional
downside."
In the United States, crude inventories likely rose for the
sixth time in a row last week, due in part to rising domestic
production, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed.
U.S. gasoline prices are also under pressure as concerns
about a supply shortfall eased after Delta Air Lines Inc
announced that it will buy a Pennsylvania oil refinery from
ConocoPhillips for $150 million.
(Editing by Ed Davies)