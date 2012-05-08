* Greece post-election uncertainty clouds demand outlook

* OPEC production high as Saudi Arabia pumps 10 mln bpd

* U.S. crude stocks up more than forecast-API

* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 EDT Wednesday (Adds context, API data, paragraphs 6-7, 18-22)

By Robert Gibbons

NEW YORK, May 8 Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a fifth day running as Greece's post-election uncertainty added to signs of economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic and fanned concerns about anemic demand for petroleum as supply increases.

But crude futures, the euro and U.S. stocks all pared losses after initially dropping sharply on news that Left Coalition leader Alexis Tsipras will not cooperate with Greece's two main parties unless they renege on pledges made to abide by the existing bailout deal.

Tuesday's pared losses still left Brent down 5.79 percent over five sessions, with U.S. crude off 8.62 percent, the biggest five-day percentage losses since October.

"Failure to take out Monday's lows caused the shorts that had piled in the market to turn," said Gene McGillian, analyst, Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Oil prices also felt pressure after Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said output was around 10 million barrels per day (bpd) and that the kingdom was storing 80 million barrels in case of any supply disruption.

OPEC production hikes, rising U.S. inventories and revived talks between Iran and major powers about Tehran's disputed nuclear program had helped ease supply disruption fears and oil prices, even before the recent signs of sputtering economies.

Brent June crude eased 43 cents to settle at $112.73 a barrel, having fallen to $110.53, finding support above Monday's $110.34 intraday low. Brent's Relative Strength Index sat at 27, remaining below the 30 level, indicating an oversold condition to investors watching technical indicators.

U.S. June crude fell 93 cents to settle at $97.01. It slumped as low as $95.52, also finding support above Monday's 2012 low at $95.34.

The Brent/U.S. crude spread CL-LCO1=R widened, also in choppy trading, with Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart ending higher at $15.72 a barrel based on settlements.

Total crude trading volume surpassed 600,000 lots and topped 30-day averages by 10 percent for both Brent and U.S. crude.

Europe's elections last weekend prompted a sharp sell-off early on Monday as France's choice of a new leader and Greece's inability to form a new government shook an already fragile outlook for the debt-laden region.

"As Europe's political, financial and social cohesion crumbles, it will have the attendant effect on demand," said Michael Fitzpatrick, editor of industry newsletter Energy Overview in New York.

Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs data had already stoked concerns about growth in the world's largest economy.

U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures rallied to post higher settlements, despite continuing signs of weak consumer demand.

U.S. gasoline demand fell 0.7 percent in the week to May 4 versus the previous week and was down 5.8 percent from the year-ago period, MasterCard said in a report.

EUROPE TURMOIL HITS ACROSS MARKETS

The political uncertainty in Greece sent the euro lower against the dollar for a seventh straight session, making oil costlier for European buyers. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks edged lower, having rallied late after all three major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1 percent.

Copper fell to a two-week low as Europe's turmoil drew attention to the possible threat to demand outlooks for industrial materials, beyond oil.

U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, pushing benchmark yields to three-month lows, as Greece's post-election uncertainty stoked safe-haven buying of U.S. government debt.

U.S. OIL INVENTORIES

Crude oil stocks in the United States rose 7.8 million barrels, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report released late Tuesday. The rise was far above expectations.

Gasoline stocks fell 5.0 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 2.7 million barrels, the API said.

Crude stocks, already pegged by the government at their highest level since 1990, were expected to have risen a seventh straight week, but only by 2.0 million barrels, a Reuters poll showed.

Refined products stockpiles were expected to be little changed, down 100,000 barrels for gasoline, with distillates up 100,000 barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information's (EIA) weekly report follows on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). (Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Christopher Johnson in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)