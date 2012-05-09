* Political uncertainty in Greece revives euro zone debt
jitters
* U.S. crude stocks up 7.8 million bbls last week - API
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, May 9 Brent crude slipped towards
$112 on Wednesday, maintaining its downtrend for a sixth
session, as political uncertainty in the debt-laden euro zone
and rising oil stocks in the United States revived worries about
fuel demand.
Brent on Tuesday posted its largest five-day fall since
October as Greece struggled to form a government two days after
elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could be
nullified and the euro zone crisis could re-emerged.
Investors are looking ahead to U.S. government data to be
released later on Wednesday to confirm industry statistics that
showed a larger-than-expected rise in crude inventories, already
at their highest level since 1990.
Brent crude fell 46 cents to $112.27 a barrel by
0322 GMT after settling at $112.73 on Tuesday, the lowest
settlement for a front-month contract since Feb. 2.
U.S. crude was at $96.63, down 38 cents.
"The market became overly bearish very quickly and the
momentum was a result of what happened in Europe," said Jonathan
Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based
commodity research firm.
"People are becoming too pessimistic about how they are
going to resolve it and this sentiment will continue to be
bearish for commodities."
Leadership changes in France and Greece fanned worries that
the political uncertainty could threaten austerity plans seen as
key to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
Greece sank deeper into crisis when the leftist candidate
for prime minister set conditions for a new coalition, demanding
that pledges made in exchange for a European Union/International
Monetary Fund bailout be torn up, which the biggest party said
would destroy the country.
U.S. CRUDE STOCKS UP
Higher OPEC production and rising crude stockpiles globally
also weighed on oil prices.
In the United States, the world's largest oil consumer,
domestic crude stocks jumped 7.8 million barrels in the week to
May 4, according to industry group American Petroleum Institute.
This is nearly four times the forecast for a 2.0 million
increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"The total crude stocks already sit about 3 percent below
all time highs, so another build over 1.2 million barrels will
likely be particularly bearish for prices," ANZ analysts said in
a note.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi reiterated on Wednesday that
there is a surplus of oil in the market, following his earlier
comments that the world's top exporter is pumping around 10
million barrels per day (bpd) and is storing 80 million barrels
to meet any sudden disruption in supplies.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)