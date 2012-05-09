* Greece bailout payment eases some euro zone debt worries
NEW YORK, May 9 Brent crude futures climbed back
into positive territory in late trading o n W ednesday, snapping
five days of losses after approval of a bailout payment to
Greece eased worries about euro zone debt.
Oversold conditions in recent days after an extended drop in
prices sent crude futures down as much as 8.6 percent since May
2 also attracted bargain hunters, analysts said.
Trading was choppy all day with oil finding balancing news
of a North Sea oilfield shutdown, a U.S. refinery snag and a
drop in U.S. refined product inventories against concerns about
a potential Greek debt deal.
The stock market pared losses and Brent crude turned
positive after euro zone governments agreed to authorize a
payment of 5.2 billion euros from the region's bailout fund,
despite opposition from some member states following
inconclusive Greek election results.
The crisis has stirred concern about fuel demand in
developed economies, and a string of poor economic data from
Europe and the United States have added to worries.
ICE June Brent crude settled in London at $113.20 a
barrel, rising 47 cents, after falling to a session low of
$111.31 early.
"Brent keeps stalling and finding resistance trying to get
back to its 200-day moving average and U.S. crude is running
into support and can't make a decisive move below its 200-day
average," said Stephen Schork, president of the Schork Group in
Villanova, Pennsylvania.
U.S. June crude dipped 20 cents to close at $96.81,
falling for the sixth straight session. Losses were limited as
it found support at the 200-day moving average of $96.29.
In six sessions, front-month U.S. crude has fallen $9.25 or
8.8 percent, its biggest six-day loss since Sept. 23 last year
Trading volumes were modestly higher, rising 13 percent
above the 30-day averages, with Brent crude trading picking up
speed late in the day, according to Reuters data.
As Brent crude rose, its premium against U.S. crude widened
further, closing at $16.39, from $15.72 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R
The premium has been on the rise for five straight days.
Oil has fallen sharply in recent weeks. It had risen to 2012
highs above $128 a barrel in early March due to a string
of production outages across the globe and concerns about a
potential large scale disruption of Iranian exports due to
Western sanctions.
"Crude futures have sold off so strongly in recent days and
the oversold conditions are inducing some people to buy in,"
said Matt Smith, analyst at Summit Energy in Louisville,
Kentucky.
Technical indicators also showed signs the market may be due
for an upward correction. In London, Brent crude's 14-day
Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped to 26.62. On Friday, it
crossed below the 30 threshold that typically signals oversold
conditions.
U.S. crude's RSI rose back to 30 in early afternoon trading,
after falling to 29.37 around midday.
Oil found more support from U.S. oil inventory data, which
showed steep drawdowns in gasoline and distillate stockpiles in
the week to May 4, which offset the seventh straight week of
builds in crude stocks.
The European gasoil contract led the oil complex
higher, up $13 at $967.25 a tonne as backwardation at the front
of the curve widened further, which encouraged traders to
continue drawing down supplies on storage.
U.S. inventories of distillate fell unexpectedly last week,
off 3.25 million barrels, while gasoline stockpiles fell by 2.61
million barrels, well over analysts' expectations.
Traders reported midmorning that oil prices received support
from the shutdown of the North Sea Buzzard oilfield, which has
had production problems since last year.
An upset at Alon USA Energy's refinery in Big Spring
Texas, involving a crude distillate unit also added support.
U.S. weekly jobless claims data will be released on Thursday
and will offer signs of how the U.S. jobs market is faring. The
forecast in a Reuters poll calls for a slight rise in initial
jobless claims filings to 369,000 in the week to May 5, from
365,000 the week before.
Also awaited is China's April trade data, with forecasts
expected to show exports stabilizing as imports increase.
Analysts said this should point to a gradual recovery, thanks to
Beijing's pro-growth policies adopted after a recent
slowdown.
