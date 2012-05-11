* Oil looking at second straight week of losses
* China inflation stays tame, room for easing seen
* China industrial output data eyed, due 0530 GMT
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, May 11 Brent crude dropped below $112
a barrel on Friday, tracking losses in the euro amid a political
deadlock in Greece that has renewed worries about the fate of
the debt-laden euro zone and clouded the outlook for global oil
demand.
Investors shrugged off data that showed inflation in No. 2
oil consumer China continued to moderate in April and
potentially gave Beijing more scope to loosen policy to support
a slowing economy.
"Markets are seeing some more of that risk-off sentiment
given concerns over Greece and the difficulties in forming a
coalition government," said Natalie Robertson, analyst at
Australia and New Zealand Bank.
Greek political parties are making a last-minute attempt to
form a government and avoid new elections after voters rejected
an international bailout and plunged the debt-ridden country
into crisis.
Brent crude for June delivery was down 76 cents at
$111.97 a barrel by 0324 GMT, hovering slightly above its
session low of $111.90.
The crude benchmark is looking at a second weekly loss,
following last week's more than 5 percent slide, after dropping
to three-month lows on Monday.
U.S. June oil was harder hit, down $1.15 at $95.93 a
barrel, resuming its downturn after ending a six-day slide on
Thursday. U.S. crude is also on track for a second straight week
of decline after touching a four-month low on Wednesday.
Oil prices came under pressure from a weaker euro. The
common currency hit a 3-1/2 month low as investors
fretted about the risk of Greece exiting the euro zone, while
the dollar edged up versus a basket of currencies.
A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
expensive for holders of other currencies.
Investors are now keenly waiting for China's industrial
production report scheduled for release later in the day, after
Thursday's weak trade data cast doubts on whether the slowdown
in the world's second largest economy has hit bottom.
"Some investors are probably waiting for more negative data
to confirm their bearish expectations about demand in China,"
Robertson said.
A better global supply scenario is also weighing on oil
prices. Brent hit highs above $128 in March amid fears about
supply disruptions from key producer Iran following Western
sanctions, but prices have shed more than 12 percent since then.
"We haven't been seeing an escalation with regards to
tensions in Iran so the premium that was built into the price
might just be starting to come off," said Ben Le Brun, market
analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped
1.62 million barrels per day above its supply target in April,
filling gaps caused by a large number of supply outages
globally.
But analysts say OPEC could trim output in response to
swelling stockpiles.
"The unusually large global inventory builds in the first
half of 2012 will lead to a prolonged slump in the need for OPEC
oil, requiring substantial cuts in OPEC's output," Leo Drollas,
chief economist for Centre for Global Energy Studies told an
industry conference in Singapore.
"These will come about, but not quickly enough to prevent
the price of oil from sagging."
(Additional reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)