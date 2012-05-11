* China's industrial growth slows, pressures oil
* U.S. consumer sentiment at 4-yr peak, limits oil loss
* Coming up: API oil stocks data at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, May 11 Oil fell on Friday and posted a
second straight weekly loss as pressure from weak industrial
growth in China countered news that U.S. consumer confidence hit
a four-year high.
Brent crude's 6.2 percent slide in the past two weeks was
the biggest two-week percentage loss since Dec. 16. U.S. crude
fell 8.4 percent the past two weeks, its largest since Sept. 30.
Crude prices felt early pressure from data showing China's
industrial production in April grew at its slowest pace in
nearly three years.
The report followed disappointing trade numbers released on
Thursday, indicating China's economy is showing vulnerability to
a global slowdown.
Oil pared losses later on news that U.S. consumer sentiment
rose early this month to its highest in more than four years,
according to the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
preliminary May reading.
The consumer data lent support to the U.S. equities
intraday, before they ended lower. The stock market's resilience
even after news of JPMorgan Chase & Co's trading loss of at
least $2 billion also initially helped curb oil losses.
"The complex was pushed and pulled in both directions today
by the opposing forces of risk aversion related to the losses in
the banking segment and support that spun off of the early
rebound in the equities," Jim Ritterbusch, president at
Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.
Oil prices have been battered by rising OPEC output that has
helped boost U.S. crude oil inventories and by the political and
economic turmoil resulting from the euro-zone's debt crisis.
Iran's dispute about its nuclear program with the West and
an European Union embargo on Tehran's oil set for July sent
prices soaring in the first quarter. The potential for supply
disruption remains, but revived talks between Iran and major
powers have eased oil's geopolitical fear premium.
Brent June crude slipped 47 cents to settle at
$112.26 a barrel, after falling to $111.40. Its loss for the
week was 0.81 percent.
U.S. June crude fell 95 cents to settle at $96.13,
below the 200-day moving average of $96.27, and falling to
$95.59 in post-settlement trading. It fell 2.4 percent for the
week.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, settled
nearly 1 percent lower, off almost 2 percent for the week. The
CRB's two-week slide was the biggest of the year at 5 percent,
Reuters data showed.
Brent's relative strength index (RSI) hovered at 26, with
the U.S. crude RSI at 29. A reading below 30 suggests an
oversold condition to investors watching technical indicators.
The Brent/U.S. crude spread widened, with Brent's premium to
its U.S. counterpart ending at $16.13 a barrel based on
settlements, up from $15.65 the previous session.
Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions sharply in the week to May 8, trimming them by
81,674 lots, a drop of more than one-third, to 153.725, the U.S.
Commodities Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
Friday's seesaw price trajectory came as total crude trading
volumes remained lackluster. Brent volume outpaced U.S. turnover
but dealings for both contracts were below 30-day averages.
The euro seesawed against the U.S. dollar, but the dollar
index held its gains. A stronger U.S. currency can weigh
on dollar-denominated oil by making it more expensive for
consumers using other currencies.
CHINA SYNDROME
Along with China's slowing industrial growth, the world's
No. 2 oil consumer has pared its demand for petroleum.
China's implied oil demand fell to a six-month low in April
and posted the first year-on-year decline in at least three
years, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary
government data.
The data highlight the potential effect China faces from the
ongoing crisis in the euro zone.
Spain and France came under intense pressure from the
European Commission on Friday to deepen their deficit cuts as
anxiety mounted over Greece's ability to stay in the euro zone
as efforts to form a government continued in Athens after last
Sunday's inclusive election.
Global oil demand growth this year will remain broadly
unchanged, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its
monthly report, raising it by just 20,000 bpd from its previous
report to 790,000 barrels per day.
The IEA expects prices to remain high due to the tensions
over Iran's nuclear program, even with rising world supply and
the resulting big boost to inventories.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Zaida Espana
in London and Manolo Serapio Jr, Randy Fabi and Manash Goswami
in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and Sofina Mirza-Reid)