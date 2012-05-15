* Greece turmoil pressures euro, equities, copper
* Outlook dark after China Jan-April FDI inflow fell 2.4 pct
* Coming Up: API oil inventory data 2030 GMT; Tuesday
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, May 15Brent crude futures fell
towards $111 on Tuesday as Greece's political and economic
turmoil deepened and worries that the debt-laden country could
leave the euro zone sparked a sell-off in dollar-denominated
commodities.
Brent prices slid for a fourth consecutive day, hammered by
fears of a slowdown in the global economy with European data due
on Tuesday expected to show the region slipping back into a
second recession in just three years.
China's decision to loosen monetary policy over the weekend
also fed fears that the global economy is suffering as the
crisis worsens, causing investors to flee from riskier assets
and sending down copper, gold and the euro.
Brent crude slipped 49 cents to $111.08 a barrel by
0238 GMT after sliding to $110.04 on Monday, its lowest intraday
price since Jan. 25.
U.S. crude dropped 54 cents to $94.24 a barrel, after
falling to $93.65 on Monday, the weakest intraday price since
Dec. 19.
"The risk-off turn in the market over the last week is due
to a re-evaluation of global growth, particularly in China and
Europe, which has been weighing on the market," said Natalie
Robertson, an analyst at ANZ.
"With the U.S. dollar showing strength, it's weighing on the
commodity markets with investors moving into traditional
safe-haven assets, so it's not looking good for oil."
The euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar on
Tuesday, adding to the strength of the dollar index. A
stronger U.S. currency can pressure dollar-denominated
commodities by making them more expensive for consumers using
other currencies.
Strong production in Germany could not make up for a slump
across the rest of the euro zone in March with declining output
at factories falling and signalling an oncoming recession may
not be as mild as policymakers hope.
Greece's president will ask politicians on Tuesday to stand
aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation away
from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the proposal
and look set to force a new election they reckon they can win.
China's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday the country's
foreign direct investment inflows dropped 2.4 percent in the
first four months of this year from last year, the longest
period of declining inflows since the depths of the global
financial crisis.
U.S. CRUDE OIL STOCKS
Further adding to the bearish tone, U.S. crude inventories
were expected to have risen for an eighth straight time last
week, a Reuters analyst survey on Monday showed. Distillate
stocks were seen unchanged and gasoline stocks slightly higher.
