* German GDP positive in first quarter
* Greece can't form government, faces new election
* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
(Adds API oil data paragraphs 3-4, 17-19)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, May 15 Brent oil edged higher on
Tuesday, snapping three days of declines and lifting its premium
to slumping U.S. crude back above $18 a barrel, as supportive
German economic growth helped counter political turmoil in
Greece.
Anticipation that inventory reports would show U.S. crude
stocks rose an eighth straight time last week, adding to record
stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, helped pressure U.S. crude and
increase its price deficit to Brent, brokers and traders said.
Industry data from the American Petroleum Institute (API),
released after crude futures had settled, did show U.S. crude
stocks rose 6.6 million barrels in the week to May 11, a much
bigger rise than expected by analysts.
Crude stocks at Cushing, delivery point for the U.S. light
sweet crude contract also rose, by 2.8 million barrels.
The approach of the June Brent contract's expiration on
Wednesday also helped boost the premium to U.S. June crude
CL-LCO1=R to $18.26 a barrel based on settlements.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude pushed above $18 for the first
time since April 16, when news of this week's planned reversal
of the Seaway crude pipeline broke.
The pipeline will allow stockpiles bottlenecked in the U.S.
Midwest to be sent to the refinery-rich Gulf Coast. However, the
initial capacity after the reversal will be only 150,000 barrels
per day, insufficient in the short term to drain much of the
Midwest glut, traders said.
Brent June crude rose 67 cents to settle at $112.24
a barrel, recovering from a $110.93 low and reaching $112.67.
Brent fell to $110.04 on Monday, after reaching $120.02 on
May 1, as OPEC's increased production, rising U.S. inventories
and signs of slowing economic growth weighed on prices.
U.S. June crude fell a third straight session,
falling 80 cents to settle at $93.98 a barrel. It fell as low as
$93.02 in post-settlement trade, lowest price since Dec. 16.
Brent and U.S. crude, heating oil and gasoline
futures all continued to sport relative strength index (RSI)
readings below 30. A reading under 30 suggests oversold
conditions to investors who follow technical indicators.
U.S. heating oil futures closed slightly higher, while
gasoline dipped more than a penny. Both settled under $3 a
gallon.
EUROPE IN FLUX
Better-than-forecast German first-quarter GDP data raised
hopes that Germany might steer its way through the European debt
crisis as the euro zone's economy avoided recession but posted
zero growth in the quarter.
But Greece faces a new election after attempts to form a
government collapsed, enhancing the possibility that parties
opposed to the terms of a European Union bailout could win
power.
The Greek political impasse weighed on equities, sent the
euro to a four-month low against the dollar and key industrial
feedstock copper to its own four-month low.
"The German GDP gave the market a little hope and recent
problems at the North Sea Buzzard field and Europe's refineries
due back from seasonal maintenance have provided Brent with
support," said Andy Lebow, senior vice president for energy
futures at Jeffries Bache LLC.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
In addition to crude stocks rising 6.6 million barrels, the
API reported U.S. gasoline stocks fell 2.6 million barrels and
distillate stocks fell 1.6 million barrels.
U.S. crude stocks were expected to have risen by 1.7 million
barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead of weekly
reports showed. Distillate stocks were pegged to be down 600,000
barrels and gasoline stocks to have fallen 500,000 barrels.
The weekly inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration follows at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) Wednesday.
U.S. gasoline demand increased 4.5 percent last week from
the previous week as pump prices fell, MasterCard said in its
weekly report, but remained down versus a year ago, by 3.6
percent.
Increased production from Saudi Arabia, Libya and Iraq has
helped cushion global oil supply as U.S. and European Union
sanctions continue to limit Iran's exports ahead of an EU
embargo on Iranian barrels set for July.
The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran will
meet again next week after a "good exchange of views" during two
days of talks on Tehran's disputed nuclear program, a senior
U.N. official said.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Julia Payne in
London and Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Dale
Hudson, Bob Burgdorfer and Sofina Mirza-Reid)