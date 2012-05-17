* Concerns about Greece, Spain stoke euro zone jitters
* Seaway reversal completed, first crude flow by weekend
* U.S. Senate bogged down on vote over additional Iran
sanctions
* Coming up: CFTC traders positions data, 3:30 p.m. EDT
Friday
(Updates with market activity, prices, adds details)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, May 17 Brent crude oil slumped more
than 2 percent on Thursday to end at the lowest level since
December, as investors avoided risky assets due to mounting
fears that turmoil in Greece could spread to other stressed euro
zone economies.
U.S. crude fell for the fifth straight session, pressured by
weak economic data, which taken together with the gloomy news
from Europe spelled bad prospects for oil demand going forward.
U.S. crude was down by less than Brent, as owners of the
U.S. Seaway pipeline announced just after midday that its
reversal was completed as expected. CL-LCO1=R
Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrowed to below $15 a barrel
from above $19 the previous session.
The initial flow of crude the Seaway pipeline will carry
toward the main U.S. refining center in Houston was to occur by
the weekend, a landmark move aimed at easing the supply glut of
U.S. crude at the delivery hub in Cushing, Oklahoma. That should
soften the premium that Brent has enjoyed over U.S. crude.
But market focus remained on Greece and the growing euro
zone debt crisis that has been pressuring oil prices in recent
days. Oil futures fell with U.S. equities which tumbled as a
series of weak U.S. economic data piled on top of dreary news
from Greece and Spain.
Greece faces new elections on June 17, after inconclusive
polls this month left politicians unable to form a government.
Whoever emerges as a new leader will have to deal with a country
already falling behind on its promises to lenders.
The Fitch Ratings Agency downgraded Greece's credit rating
to CCC from B-minus, citing the heightened risk that the country
might leave the euro zone. <ID:nL1E8GHA0K>
That followed the European Central Bank's move to stop
providing refinancing to some Greek banks found to be
undercapitalized, news that roiled world markets on Wednesday.
Worries about the health of Spain's banks also resurfaced
after a report that customers at Bankia had withdrawn
more than 1 billion euros from their accounts in the past week,
though the Spanish government said there had been no exit of
deposits from the lender.
"The oil market, like other risky assets, is within the
grips of uncertainty surrounding the euro zone," said Harry
Tchilinguirian, BNP Paribas head of commodities strategy.
In London, ICE Brent crude futures for July delivery
the new front-month contract, settled at $107.49 a barrel,
falling $2.26, marking the lowest settlement since Dec. 30.
The Brent contract struck a session low of $106.98, also the
lowest intraday price since Dec. 30. From the beginning of May,
front-month Brent has fallen $11.67, or nearly 10 percent.
U.S. crude settled at $92.56, down 25 cents, the
lowest close for front-month crude since Nov. 2. From the
beginning of the month, front-month crude has skidded nearly 12
percent.
"Brent was getting end-of-month positioning support, but now
that the June contract has rolled off, the focus is firmly back
on Greece and Europe's problems," said Gene McGillian, analyst
at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
July Brent's spread against the July U.S. crude contract
narrowed to $14.55. CL-LCO1=R. The premium had ended at $18.90
on Wednesday, when the Brent June contract expired.
Brent's trading volume was more than 700,000 contracts, 26
percent above the 30-day average. That far outstripped U.S.
crude dealings of just below 600,000 contracts, some 4 percent
above its 30-day average.
Zapped by global benchmark Brent, U.S. RBOB June gasoline
finished 4.27 cents lower at $2.8782 a gallon, extending
losses to the sixth straight day. It fell below its 200-day
moving average of $2.8796 for the first since Feb. 2, according
to Reuters data.
WEAK U.S. DATA
U.S. crude rose in early trade but began paring gains
midmorning after the release of the closely watched Philadelphia
Fed business conditions index for the mid-Atlantic region, which
dropped to its lowest level since September while a gauge of
U.S. economic activity fell in April for the first time in seven
months.
Moreover, data showing that U.S. jobless claims were
unchanged last week offered no relief as it pointed to sluggish
growth in hiring.
Also weighing on oil prices was talk of an emergency stock
release. The Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday that U.S.
President Barack Obama had moved to seek support to tap
strategic oil reserves from other G8 leaders at a summit this
weekend before the European Union's July embargo of Iranian
crude.
The International Energy Agency, adviser to 28
industrialized nations, remained ready to release emergency oil
stocks if needed as it said oil prices continues to threaten the
fragile global economic recovery despite their recent fall.
Earlier, U.S. crude rose to its session high as traders
reacted to remarks from the U.S. ambassador to Israel that U.S.
plans for a possible military strike on Iran are ready and the
option is "fully available," also helped push U.S. crude higher
in early trade.
Ambassador Dan Shapiro's remarks came as Iran and world
powers hold more talks next week over its disrupted nuclear
program. Tensions between Iran and the West over the program had
lifted oil prices to the year's highs in early March, but
Tehran's agreement to resume talks had eased the risk premium
that a sudden disruption of Iran oil supplies might bring.
In the U.S. Senate, a vote set on Thursday on a tough new
round of economic sanctions on Iran's oil sector was blocked by
Republicans, who said they needed more time to examine the
package that included measures meant to shut down any financial
deals with the country's powerful state oil and tanker
enterprises.
(Additional reporting Robert Gibbons in New York, Ikuko
Kurahone and Simon Falush in London; Editing by Alden Bentley
and David Gregorio)