By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, May 21 Oil prices rose on Monday after
China's premier called for more efforts to stimulate growth and
as investors cautiously awaited results of Iran's second round
of revived talks with major powers over Tehran's nuclear
program.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao's call for "giving more priority
to maintaining growth" signaled Beijing's willingness to take
action after several recent economic indicators suggested that
the economy could continue to slow.
"China's central bank has already cut bank reserve
requirements to stimulate growth and such comments suggest that
even more may be done in the months ahead to ward off a hard
landing," Addison Armstrong, a senior director at Tradition
Energy, said in a note.
Hopes for Chinese stimulus and the Group of Eight
industrialized nations' emphasis on the need for growth and jobs
at their Saturday summit provided a lift to oil, U.S. and
European equities and key industrial feedstock copper.
The G8 backed keeping Greece in the euro zone, but gave no
specific prescription for resolving the widening debt crisis.
G8 leaders did raise pressure on Iran by signaling a
readiness to tap strategic oil stockpiles quickly if sanctions
on Tehran strain supplies.
Brent July crude rose $1.67 to settle at $108.81 a
barrel, reaching $109.26 intraday. The gain snapped a string of
three lower settlements and followed Brent's 10.59 percent slide
in the preceding three weeks.
After six straight lower settlements, U.S. June crude
rose $1.09 to settle at $92.57. The June contract expires on
Tuesday, with U.S. crude also trying to break a string of three
weekly losses.
U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating oil also closed
higher, with gasoline receiving a lift ahead of the Memorial Day
holiday weekend, the traditional start of the summer driving
season.
Total crude trading volumes were lackluster, around 33
percent below 30-day averages for both Brent and U.S. crude in
post-settlement trading. Analysts and brokers cited the approach
to the U.S. June contract expiration and caution ahead of Iran's
nuclear talks this week as helping keep volume curbed.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R increased to
$15.95 a barrel based on July contract settlements, after
Saturday's start of the Seaway crude pipeline reversal.
The Seaway pipeline began pumping crude from Cushing,
Oklahoma, to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The reversal is intended to
ease a glut of crude in the U.S. Midwest and is expected to
reduce Brent's premium to U.S. crude.
U.S. crude oil stocks were expected to have increased last
week, a ninth straight rise, according to a Reuters survey of
analysts on Monday. Fuel stocks were seen unchanged.
The euro turned positive against the U.S. dollar, lifted by
gains in European and U.S. equities. The dollar index
weakened. A weaker U.S. currency can be supportive to
dollar-denominated commodities by making them less expensive for
customers using other currencies.
THE IRANIAN WILD CARD
The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief
Yukiya Amano held talks in Iran on Monday and expects them to
have a positive impact on Wednesday's six-power meeting, Iranian
media said.
But there was no sign of a breakthrough deal and there was
no immediate comment from the IAEA.
Amano met the head of Iran's nuclear energy agency,
Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, and its top nuclear negotiator, Saeed
Jalili, who will meet in Baghdad on Wednesday with the five
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and Germany.
Traders and analysts remain skeptical that negotiations will
succeed as a European Union ban on Iranian oil set for July
approaches, but concerns about a conflict in the region and
disrupted oil supply were eased by April's restart of talks.
Increased production from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Libya have
helped push U.S. crude oil inventories to a 21-year peak and
allowed Iran's customers to seek alternative barrels in the face
of tightening sanctions on Tehran.
China's crude oil imports from Iran rebounded more than 50
percent in April from March after resolving pricing disputes
over term contracts, but shipments fell nearly a quarter from a
year ago.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Jessica Donati
in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)