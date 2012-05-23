UPDATE 2-Oil dips on record U.S. inventories, but OPEC cuts lend some support
* But U.S. crude production is rising, inventories at record highs (Re-leads, updates prices)
SINGAPORE May 23 U.S. crude futures fell nearly $1 on Wednesday as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased fears of oil supply disruption, while concerns over the debt crisis in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on demand.
U.S. crude for July delivery fell 94 cents and hit a low of $90.91 a barrel. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* But U.S. crude production is rising, inventories at record highs (Re-leads, updates prices)
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
* Hong Kong stocks at new five-month highs on renewed inflows