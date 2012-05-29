By Luke Pachymuthu
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE May 29 Brent crude steadied around
$107 per barrel on Tuesday as investors weighed potential Middle
East supply disruptions against a deepening debt crisis in the
euro zone that is clouding the outlook for global fuel demand.
Spain's plan to use public debt to revive one of its
troubled banks has raised worries that it could recapitalise
other weak lenders at a time when borrowing costs are already
surging.
"Markets are concerned because of the government's decision
to bail out Bankia SA. This raises questions over
Spain's ability to service it own debt," said Michael Creed, an
economist at National Australia Bank. "The focus has never been
just about Greece, but on countries like Spain and the risks of
a contagion, and now with bond yields at dangerously high levels
we are going to see markets on edge again."
Brent crude for July delivery eased 8 cents to
$107.03 per barrel by 0153 GMT, after hitting a high of $108.04
in the previous session.
U.S. crude oil futures gained 33 cents to $91.19.
Supporting crude prices is the continuing threat of war
breaking out in the Middle East and disrupting global oil
supplies. Tensions between major oil producer Iran and the West
remain high after inconclusive discussions last week on Tehran's
nuclear programme.
Iranian officials have so far refused to grant access to a
complex at the centre of Western suspicions that Tehran is
developing nuclear weapons capability, despite Iran's repeated
denials of any such ambition.
A report from the International Atomic Energy Agency last
week said satellite images showed "extensive activities" at
Parchin.
"Iran is back on the radar. We are not going to see any move
to lift sanctions anytime soon, geo-political risk will continue
to be the underlying support for prices," Creed said.
Six world powers failed to convince Iran last week to halt
its most sensitive nuclear work, but they will meet again in
Moscow next month to try to end a stand-off that has raised
fears of a new war that could threaten global oil supplies.
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Chris Lewis)