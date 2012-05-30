* Euro zone fears hit single currency, commodities
* Brent, US oil head for biggest monthly drop since 2008
* U.S. crude breaks through key technical support
* Coming up: EIA oil data 11 a.m. EDT Thursday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, May 30 Oil dropped more than 3 percent
o n W ednesday to the lowest level in nearly six months as fears
about the euro zone crisis sparked an erosion in risk appetite
across markets.
Prices for Brent and U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate
crude futures headed toward their biggest monthly drop since the
financial crisis of 2008, with U.S. oil breaking below a key
technical level as investors headed to perceived safe havens.
Worries about Europe mounted as borrowing costs rose for
Spain and Italy and the latest poll showed a lead for Greece's
left-leaning, anti-austerity parties ahead of next month's
election.
The crisis, which could dent fuel demand, has helped knock
Brent prices down to nearly $100 per barrel, far off 2012 peaks
over $128 hit in early March. Equities and other commodities,
including industrial metals platinum and copper, also fell.
Wall Street stocks fell more than 1 percent, with European
equities also posting sharp losses, while U.S. Treasuries
rallied, sending yields of benchmark 10-year notes to a 60-year
low.
"This is about a global slowdown, European concerns, and a
lack of liquidity," said Richard Ilczyszyn, chief market
strategist and founder of iitrader.com LLC in Chicago.
"Funds have run for the hills, and I believe those were the
guys who were propping up the market."
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
benchmark for commodities, tumbled 1.68 percent to the lowest
levels since September 2010.
Brent July crude fell $3.21 to $103.47 a barrel, the
lowest settlement since Dec. 16. Brent prices are down more than
$15 a barrel so far in May, heading for the biggest monthly
decline since October 2008, a month after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
U.S. July crude slumped $2.94 to $87.82 a barrel, the
lowest settlement since Oct. 21, 2011. Front-month crude prices
were headed for a loss of more than 17 percent for May, marking
the biggest monthly drop since October 2008.
Wednesday's price slide took U.S. crude below the 61.8
percent Fibonacci retracement of the October to March rally at
$88.55 a barrel, a key level of support for technical traders
that can intensify selling by triggering stop loss selling.
U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating oil fell ahead
of front-month June contract expirations on Thursday, with
gasoline, which had been trading around the 200-day moving
average for the past eight sessions, breaking firmly below that
level.
U.S. crude inventories fell by 353,000 barrelslast week,
according to industry group the American Petroleum Institute's
weekly report, against expectations stocks had risen.
Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S.
crude contract, fell 557,000 barrels in the first data after the
Seaway pipeline reversal to take crude from the Midwest to the
U.S. Gulf Coast.
Gasoline stocks rose 2.1 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 1.3 million barrels, the API said.
Crude stocks had been forecast to be up a 10th straight
week, by 600,000 barrels. Gasoline stocks were expected to be
down 800,000 barrels, with distillate stocks seen near flat,
down 100,000 barrels.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly report
will follow on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).
Crude prices found some short-lived support intraday on news
that the European Commission had called for the euro zone to
move to a banking union and consider directly recapitalizing
banks from its bailout fund.
The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest in at
least 60 years as worries of contagion from Spain's ailing banks
raised bids for low-risk investments.
Data showing pending home sales in the United States fell in
April to a four-month low, an unexpected slip that undermined
any recent optimism about the housing sector, adding to investor
concerns.
CHINA
Hopes that No. 2 oil consumer China would act to counter
slowing growth were dimmed after influential academics said
Beijing should shun aggressive fiscal stimulus, in remarks
published in leading state-backed newspapers on Wednesday.
Those views joined a chorus of commentary countering market
expectations that China might unveil a stimulus package similar
to the 4 trillion yuan ($630 billion) in spending unleashed
during the global financial crisis.
IRAN'S NUCLEAR DISPUTE
The West's objections to Iran's nuclear program lurked as a
potentially supportive factor for oil prices, along with the
14-month-old uprising in Syria.
U.N. nuclear inspectors showed new satellite imagery
indicating that Iran may be conducting clean-up work at the
Parchin military site where inspectors suspect tests relevant to
developing nuclear weapons have been carried out, according to
Western diplomats.
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said he did not expect
talks with six world powers in Moscow next month to yield any
major breakthroughs.
Iran faces a European Union embargo on its crude oil in July
and tightening U.S.-led sanctions have sent many of Tehran's
other oil customers scrambling for alternatives.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Robinson in New York,; Simon
Falush in London and Luke Pachymuthu in Singapore; Editing by
David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)