* Brent headed for biggest monthly percentage drop in 2 yrs
* U.S. crude heading for worst month since 2008
* US crude stockpiles seen up for 10th week -poll
* Coming Up: EIA crude stocks data; 1500 GMT
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, May 31 Brent crude dropped below $103
per barrel on Thursday and prices were headed for their biggest
monthly percentage drop in two years, as investors made a
beeline for the exits with the euro zone debt crisis grinding
on.
Surging borrowing costs for Spain and Italy and signs that
Greece's anti-austerity parties were gaining in opinion polls
ahead of elections in June muddied the demand outlook for
commodities, forcing investors to cash out.
"The situation in Spain at the moment is untenable, not only
is there concern over the state of its banking sector but there
is little confidence its government will actually be able to
bail them out," said Michael Creed, an economist at the National
Australia Bank.
London Brent crude for July delivery was down 21
cents at $103.26 per barrel by 0322 GMT, after hitting a low of
$102.90 earlier in the session. Prices were on track for a more
than 13 percent loss in this month, biggest since May 2010.
U.S. crude for July delivery was down 15 cents to $87.67 per
barrel. Prices were headed for a steep loss of more than 16
percent this month - worst since late 2008.
Risk aversion gripped financial markets across the board,
with Asian equity markets, copper and euro all sliding as
problems in Spain and fears of a messy Greek exit from the
single currency bloc raised contagion fears.
A caution by Spain's central banker that Madrid will miss
deficit targets this year pushed Spanish 10-year yields
close to 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable
and which could push Spain to seek a bailout.
"Frankly I'm not sure if there is enough in the bailout fund
to cover the Spanish banks," Creed said.
"We need to see the European Central Bank taking a more
proactive stand in this kind of environment, the market needs
reassurance."
Adding to the nervousness in markets were latest Greece
polls showing parties for and against a bailout neck-and-neck to
each another ahead of a June 17 election that may decide whether
Greece remains in the euro.
U.S. CRUDE INVENTORY
U.S. crude prices have been weighed down by a climb in
domestic oil stockpiles. In the nine weeks to May 18, crude
inventories have risen 36 million barrels, data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed, the largest
nine-week stock build on record.
According to a Reuters poll, stockpiles are expected to see
a 10th consecutive weekly rise for the week to May 25.
Data released by the American Petroleum Institute late
Wednesday showed an unexpected 353,000 barrel drawdown for last
week. The market is now eyeing data from the U.S. EIA scheduled
for release later in the day.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)