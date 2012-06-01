* China's official PMI retreats more than expected in May
* IMF denies talks with Spain on funding help
* Coming Up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls, May; 1230 GMT
(Adds quotes, updates prices)
By Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, June 1 Brent crude fell towards $101
a barrel on Friday, kicking off June in the red after posting
its worst month since 2008 in May, after data showed
manufacturing activity in No. 2 oil user China dropped more than
forecast.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index eased to 50.4 in
May, the weakest reading this year, underscoring output in the
world's second biggest economy was slowing. Economists had
expected the index to slip to 52.2 from a 13-month high of 53.3
in April.
"This is another source of selling for oil markets, on top
of China not showing much interest in stimulus," said Jim
Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates.
China's top policy advisers said on Wednesday the country
does not need massive fiscal stimulus since aggressive spending
now could do longer-term harm.
London front-month Brent crude fell 41 cents to $101.46 per
barrel by 0131 GMT. Brent hit a session low of $101.27 on
Thursday, its weakest since October and fell 14.7 percent in
May.
U.S. oil slipped 38 cents to $86.15 a barrel, after
losing more than 17 percent last month.
The Chinese data comes ahead of the U.S government's closely
watched employment report for May on Friday, which is expected
to show nonfarm payrolls increased 150,000, up from a paltry
115,000 in April.
"I don't think Friday's numbers are going to be any better.
It's been a dismal week so far, and we haven't hit bottom," said
Ritterbusch.
"We're going to see more downside pressure on prices, with
Brent likely to drop below $100 and WTI expected to dip further
to around $83."
Any flicker of hope of a recovery gathering traction in the
U.S. economy was snuffed out on Thursday as private payroll
growth in the United States barely picked up in May with claims
for jobless benefits seen rising.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was at
$15.31, after hitting a high near $16 in the previous session,
before narrowing after U.S. government data showed that crude
oil stockpiles at Cushing Oklahoma, while reaching a new record,
edged up only modestly from the previous week's levels.
U.S. crude oil inventories, excluding strategic reserves,
rose much more than expected last week to hit their highest
level since July 1990, U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA) date showed.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
Oil prices also came under pressure as worries mounted about
the euro zone debt crisis after International Monetary Fund
Managing Director Christine Lagarde denied a report that the IMF
was considering contingency plans for a Spanish bailout.
The debt crisis has escalated in recent weeks on prospects
of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone and worries over
Spain's rising borrowing costs. This has dented the demand
outlook for commodities and dragged prices down.
"The markets are really spooked by the euro zone debt
concerns, and it's not just Greece and Spain. By the end of next
week we could possibly be talking about Portugal," Ritterbusch
said.
"It's tough to see any immediate solution because the
process in Europe is much more complicated because of the
politics involved."
The euro hit a two-year low and was seen at risk of
falling further in coming weeks, dogged by worries about Spain.
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Himani Sarkar)