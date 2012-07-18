* Bernanke offers gloomy view but few new hints on easing
* Iran offers to insure foreign ships to skirt EU ban
* U.S. crude stocks likely fell on higher refinery runs
* Coming Up: U.S. EIA petroleum stocks report; 1430 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 18 Brent crude slipped below
$104 a barrel on Wednesday, snapping five days of gains as
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no signs of
further monetary stimulus to boost growth in the world's top oil
consumer.
Oil also slipped as a 16 percent increase in prices from the
the lows for the year touched last month prompted some investors
to book profits. Broader markets, from Asian shares to the euro,
edged higher as Bernanke in his testimony to the Senate Banking
Committee left the door open for more stimulus.
Brent crude slipped 67 cents to $103.33 a barrel by
0258 GMT, after settling 63 cents higher. U.S. oil
slipped 40 cents to $88.82 a barrel after ending 79 cents
higher.
"Bernanke's comments were in line with the last set of
minutes - examining ways of doing more should that be
necessary," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets in Sydney. "Oil has recovered from its June lows pretty
close to its medium-term equilibrium and that is why we are
seeing a bit of softening. There is some profit-taking."
Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to offer more stimulus as
needed but stopped short of signaling action in the near term..
He also said recovery was being held back by anxiety over
Europe's debt crisis and expressed unease over a stagnant jobs
market.
Investors are now awaiting data on crude stockpiles in the
United States due later in the day from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) to confirm an industry report that
inventories have fallen more than expected.
Crude inventories fell by 2 million barrels in the week to
July 13, gasoline stocks fell by 116,000 barrels and distillate
stocks rose by a sharp 3.4 million barrels, data from the
American Petroleum Institute showed.
A Reuters poll of 10 analysts forecast a 1.2 million barrel
drop in domestic crude inventories. Gasoline inventories were
forecast up 1.2 million barrels, on average, while distillate
stocks were projected to rise 1.5 million barrels.
"Seasonality appears to be a positive influence with
draw-downs on high U.S. crude oil stocks, to fuel the peak of
the U.S. driving season, encouraging buying," analysts at ANZ
said in a note.
Brent will retrace into a range of $101.24-$102.07 per
barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and the RSI indicator,
while U.S. oil faces resistance at $89.50 per barrel and
may revisit its Tuesday low of $87.41, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
SUPPORTING PRICES
Further declines in the dollar may also support oil, Spooner
said. The greenback has been under pressure on expectations the
Federal Reserve would go for a third round of bond purchases, or
quantitative easing, to support the economy. Any weakness in the
currency could boost dollar-denominated commodities.
"The Fed hasn't explicitly talked about another stimulus,
nevertheless, there is an easing bias," Spooner said.
Worries about supply disruption from the Middle East due to
simmering tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear programme are
also supporting prices.
Iran said it would insure any foreign ships that enter its
waters, in an effort to skirt a European Union ban on insuring
ships carrying Iranian crude that has hampered the country's oil
exports.
The EU enacted a ban on July 1 on insurance for tankers
carrying Iranian oil, preventing EU insurers and reinsurers from
covering tankers carrying Iran's crude anywhere in the world.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)