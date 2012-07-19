* Israel blames Iran for Bulgaria bus bomb, promises strong
response
* Situation in Syria "rapidly spinning out of control,"
Panetta says
* U.S. crude stocks fall less than expected as imports rise
* Coming Up: U.S. jobless claims; 1230 GMT
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 19 Brent crude held steady above
$105 on Thursday, near a seven-week high on geopolitical fears,
while comments by the U.S. Fed about the world's biggest economy
avoiding a double-dip recession renewed hopes of a recovery in
oil demand growth.
Fed chief Ben Bernanke's comments helped improve sentiment
across financial markets on hopes the global economy might not
deteriorate further. But oil supply fears were stoked by a
deadly bombing in Syria and an attack on Israeli tourists in
Bulgaria that plunged the Middle East deeper into crisis.
Brent crude gained for a seventh straight day,
rising to $105.83, its highest since May 30. By 0309 GMT, it was
up 65 cents at $105.81 a barrel. U.S. oil gained 40
cents to $90.27 and also touched a seven-week high.
"WTI rising above $90 implies that overall sentiment is
turning positive," said Tetsu Emori, a Tokyo-based commodities
fund manager at Astmax Investments. "They touched their lows in
June and are turning around. Tension between Iran and the West
are also substantial factors."
Brent has gained 20 percent from the lows touched in June.
The contract had slumped since the year's high of more than $128
in March on worries that demand growth would slow further as a
debt crisis in Europe threatened to engulf the United States and
emerging economies.
Sentiment has improved this month on investor optimism the
worst may be over for the global economy.
Brent will gain further to $107.78 per barrel as it has
broken above a resistance at $103.22, while U.S. oil will rise
to $90.88 per barrel as it has also broken past a resistance,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Six people were killed in a bomb attack on a bus carrying
Israeli tourists at a Bulgarian airport on Wednesday and Israel
accused Tehran of carrying out the attack, promising a strong
response to "Iranian terror."
Oil also drew support on fears the 16-month revolt against
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would worsen after a bomber
killed and wounded his security chiefs and rebels closed in on
the centre of Damascus.
CAPPING GAINS
Yet gains in oil were capped by data from the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showing crude
stocks in the United States fell less than expected last week as
crude imports rose and refineries scaled back processing rates.
Domestic stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 809,000 barrels to 377.39
million barrels, the EIA reported, compared with an analysts
poll that forecast a drop of 1.2 million. Gasoline inventories
fell 1.82 million barrels, bucking analyst expectations for a
1.2-million-barrel increase.
(Reporting by Manash Goswami;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)