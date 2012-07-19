* Israel blames Iran for Bulgaria bus bomb, promises strong
response
* Situation in Syria "rapidly spinning out of control,"
Panetta says
* U.S. crude stocks fall less than expected as imports rise
* Coming Up: U.S. jobless claims; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, July 19 Brent crude rose above $106
on Thursday to hit a 7-week high, fuelled by MidEast tension,
while comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve downplaying the risk
of a double-dip recession in the world's biggest economy renewed
hopes of oil demand recovery.
Fed chief Ben Bernanke's comments helped improve sentiment
across financial markets by alleviating fears the global economy
might deteriorate further. But oil supply worries were stoked by
a deadly bombing in Syria and an attack on Israeli tourists in
Bulgaria that plunged the Middle East deeper into crisis.
Brent crude gained for a seventh straight day,
rising 85 cents to $106.01 a barrel by 0623 GMT, its highest
since May 30. U.S. oil gained 73 cents to $90.60 and also
touched a seven-week high.
"U.S. crude rising above $90 implies that overall sentiment
is turning positive," said Tetsu Emori, a Tokyo-based
commodities fund manager at Astmax Investments. "They touched
their lows in June and are turning around. Tension between Iran
and the West are also substantial factors."
Brent has gained 20 percent from the lows touched in June.
The contract had slumped since the year's high of more than $128
in March, weighed down by worries that demand growth would slow
further as a debt crisis in Europe threatened to engulf the
United States and emerging economies.
Sentiment has improved this month on investor optimism the
worst may be over for the global economy.
"A firmer tone of macroeconomic data flow, the lack of any
substantial weakening in global oil data, plus the lack of any
obvious prompt surplus in physical markets have all combined to
help accentuate the positive in the market," analysts at
Barclays said in a report.
"However, in the context of a global financial and economic
structure that is still muddling through, there does remain a
strong possibility of some further intense mood swings in the
oil market."
A decline in the dollar is also supporting oil. The dollar
index slipped 0.19 percent on Thursday. The greenback has
been under pressure on expectations the Fed would opt for a
third round of bond purchases, or quantitative easing, to
support the economy. A weakness in the currency boosts
dollar-denominated commodities such as oil.
Brent will gain further to $107.78 per barrel as it has
broken above a resistance at $103.22, while U.S. oil will rise
to $90.88 per barrel as it has also broken past a resistance,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
A surge in Middle East tension provoked supply concerns,
however.
Six people were killed in a bomb attack on a bus carrying
Israeli tourists at a Bulgarian airport on Wednesday and Israel
accused Tehran of carrying out the attack, promising a strong
response to "Iranian terror."
Oil also drew support on fears the 16-month revolt against
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would worsen after a bomber
killed and wounded his security chiefs and rebels closed in on
the centre of Damascus.
CAPPING GAINS
Yet gains in oil were capped by data from the Energy
Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showing crude
stocks in the United States fell less than expected last week as
crude imports rose and refineries scaled back processing rates.
Domestic stocks of crude, excluding oil held in the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 809,000 barrels to 377.39
million barrels, the EIA reported, compared with an analysts
poll that forecast a drop of 1.2 million. Gasoline inventories
fell 1.82 million barrels, bucking analyst expectations for a
1.2-million-barrel increase.
