* Spain's debt problems pressure oil, equities markets
* Greece says it is in "great depression"
* Fall in June U.S. crude demand adds to bearish sentiment
* Syrian violence intensifies, adding to supply concerns
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 23 Brent crude slipped to $105
per barrel on Monday as economic concerns returned to the
forefront on fresh fears that Spain may not be able to avoid a
costly bailout, which could have repercussions on oil demand in
the region.
Riskier assets including stock markets and the euro fell on
Monday after tiny Murcia was on course to became the second
region in Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, to
request financial assistance from the central government.
Half a dozen local governments were ready to follow in the
footsteps of Valencia, which on Friday said it would need help
from Madrid, local media reported.
Further adding to bearishness in oil markets, U.S. demand
for crude oil, gasoline and distillates fell in June from a year
earlier, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said in
a report.
The API attributed the drop to a slowing U.S. economy.
Brent crude was down $1.32 at $105.51 per barrel by
0312 GMT, after posting a fourth straight weekly gain in the
previous session.
U.S. crude fell $1.32 to $90.51 per barrel.
"Oil prices had a good run up last week, so we are mostly
seeing a bit of profit-taking happening with Spain back in
focus," said Ben Le Brun, a markets analyst at OptionsXpress in
Sydney. "There is also a bit of nervousness in the market ahead
of data coming out this week as things could change very quickly
in the next 24 hours."
Traders are awaiting manufacturing data from China and
Europe, due on Tuesday, for further clues on the health of the
global economy and its impact on oil demand.
Greece, which until last month was at the centre of the euro
zone debt crisis, said it was in a "Great Depression" similar to
the United States in the 1930s, two days before international
lenders arrive in Athens to push for additional cuts needed for
the debt-laden country to qualify for further rescue payments to
keep it afloat.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, however,
showed confidence in the single currency, saying the euro bloc
was not in danger of breaking up, judging that it was inevitably
marching towards closer union among its members.
MIDDLE EAST SUPPLY CONCERNS
Concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle
East, which drove oil prices up last week, lingered as violence
in Syria intensified.
Iran has sent a new batch of enriched uranium to fuel a
medical research reactor in its capital, the country's nuclear
chief said on Sunday, an indication Tehran is digging in as its
standoff with world powers over the enrichment continues.
Adding to supply concerns, firefighters in southeast Turkey
on Saturday put out a fire on a pipeline carrying about a
quarter of Iraq's oil exports, but it was unclear when oil would
resume flowing, security sources said.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)